Senator Rausch Announces Virtual Fall Office Hours

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — To mark Veterans Day, Baltimore County Johnny Executive Olszewski Jr. proposed legislation to expand the role of a commission designed to enhance the quality of life for veterans and their families. Formed in 2003, the Baltimore County Commission on Veterans’ Affairs has been defunct over the last several years, Olszewski’s office said. Under the bill, the committee would research the needs of veterans’ families, expand community outreach, work with relevant government agencies, and grow to include a larger, more diverse membership. “Today, as we honor all those veterans who have and continue to serve our nation, we are proud to announce these efforts to restart and expand this critical commission and ensure County government does all we can to support our veterans—and their families—across Baltimore County,” Olszewski said. Olszewski will introduce the legislation at the Baltimore County Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 15.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 19 HOURS AGO