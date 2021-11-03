Showing Gratitude – Hands to Larger Service

James Niehues hand-painted maps that guided skiers and boarders for more than three decades at popular winter resorts.Driving the news: Now those works are available on a custom pair of planks made by Colorado-based ski brand Wagner Skis.Why it matters: The skis are among the most beautiful we've ever seen and a rightful tribute to the Parker resident who is known as "the Rembrandt of snow." Between the lines: Niehues' tedious work painting the runs, cliffs and trees is captured in a new book, "The Man Behind the Maps."The book — featuring writing from the Colorado Sun's Jason Blevins — includes more than 200 mountain maps he made, and the collection is more impressive than ever in an era of mostly computer-drawn guides.

6 DAYS AGO