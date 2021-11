The website World Atlas issued its annual report of the 10 safest cities in the U.S., and it should be no surprise at all that the Maple State not only landed a spot on the list; it garnered a place near the top! Here’s more on why our beloved Vermont is considered among the safest […] The post Vermont Is One Of The Safest Places In The U.S. To Live appeared first on Only In Your State.

VERMONT STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO