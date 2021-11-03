CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Pokes wrestling ranked 20th in NWCA Coaches Poll

By Cody Tucker
7220sports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLARAMIE -- The first NWCA coaches poll of the 2021-22 wrestling season was released on Monday and the Wyoming Cowboy wrestling squad checked in at 20th. They start the season ranked five spots higher then where they finished in the rankings a year ago. The Pokes received 60 points...

7220sports.com

