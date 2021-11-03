CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caroline Taylor, junior

Cover picture for the article“I would say [my workplace is understaffed]. It’s almost entirely made up of KHS students. It’s frustrating because you don’t always...

Erika Taylor

Delaware Tech Alumna Makes Helping People with Addiction Her Life Mission. Erika Taylor wanted to make a change in her life and go back to school. She had learned from friends about Delaware Tech's financial aid program, which encouraged her to take a chance and apply. Soon after, she learned that she qualified.
Ottawa Herald

Caroline and Isaac Wingert awarded KSU Legacy Scholarships

Ottawa’s Caroline Wingert and Isaac Wingert were among more than 200 K-State legacies have been recognized with the K-State Alumni Association’s Legacy Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarships were awarded to 209 students, who are children and grandchildren of K-State alumni for the 2021-22 academic year. K-State students receiving the scholarships are incoming freshmen as well as current and transfer students.“Alumni across Kansas and the nation have encouraged the university and Association to address tuition issues of legacy students, and this program greatly assists us in those efforts,” Amy Button Renz, president and CEO of the Alumni Association, said. “The Association’s board of directors is committed to helping prospective students attend K-State.”
Breakthrough Junior Challenge Finalist

Student at Central Michigan University (CMU), 19-year-old Flint native Lydia Taylor has been named one of the top finalists in the seventh annual Breakthrough Junior Challenge, a global competition for students that was designed to inspire creative thinking about science. The daughter of Steven and Sharon Taylor, she has three...
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Students vote in Junior Election

We have results for the Junior Election Practice Vote for the Board of Education for Estes Park Schools. Marsha Weaver’s Civics class was a tremendous asset in spreading the word (to High School students) on. where and how to access candidate information. 197 EPMS students voted; 180 EPHS students voted;...
9&10 News

Gaylord Community “Salutes The Troops” For Veterans Day

Community member’s in Gaylord gathered together Thursday for a “Salute To The Troops.”. The event took place at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in downtown Gaylord. Volunteers from Gaylord High School and Gaylord Regional Airport provided free meals and gift bags to veterans. “Salute To The Troops” was a way...
