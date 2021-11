In a recent interview with Apple Music, Aminé described the process behind TWOPOINTFIVE as looser than that of his previous full-length Limbo. "I worked a lot on Limbo," he said. "It was almost mentally tiring for me because it was a lot of rewriting of verses and a lot of trying to construct this body of work that really hit a certain like line that I was trying to hit. And for this new stuff, I'm just trying to have fun. I don't care what anyone thinks."

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO