Allison Schmidt, sophomore

thekirkwoodcall.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I don’t mind working, which is something I didn’t expect, because I thought I was going to hate it. I think...

www.thekirkwoodcall.com

thekirkwoodcall.com

Cameron Forness, sophomore

“I quit [my job] because they were scheduling me for really long days. It just kind of felt like my whole day was taken from me [when I worked], so I didn’t have time to work on homework or [play golf]. They always wanted you to be doing something, even when there was nothing to do, so you could never really take a break. In the summer, we had plenty of [employees], but most of the people that are in high school quit during the school year. I only really worked [there] because they hired 15-year-olds. I definitely don’t want to work there once I turn 16. [But,] I don’t have anything really bad to say; they’re all really nice people.”
HIGH SCHOOL
polkio.com

Matthew Thomas Allison

Matthew Thomas Allison was born May 21, 1982; died Nov 2, 2021. Matt left behind two daughters Kendra and Kylie; his sister Katy and brother in-law Justin; niece Evelyn; his parents Tim and Shelly Hilker; and Jeff Posterick; along with numerous grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Matt graduated from Dallas...
DALLAS, OR
Creston News Advertiser

Spartans fall on sophomore night

CRESTON – The Southwestern Community College Spartans were swept in straight sets by the Southeastern Community College Blackhawks (19-25, 17-25, 17-25). The loss drops the Spartans to 3-26 on the season. The Spartans trailed the Blackhawks early, 4-3, but shortly thereafter Southeastern went on a 7-2 run. SWCC got within...
CRESTON, IA
Chicago Sun-Times

St. Rita sophomore Morez Johnson commits to Illinois

Illinois and coach Brad Underwood received a massive oral commitment on Friday, picking up a pledge from St. Rita’s Morez Johnson. Johnson, a 6-8 sophomore, recently wowed at Pangos All-Midwest Camp in LaGrange. He announced the commitment on Twitter. “It has always been a dream of mine to represent my...
ILLINOIS STATE
NewsBreak
Education
bigrapidsnews.com

Big Rapids golfer reflects on sophomore season

BIG RAPIDS – Golf season has ended, as winter weather begins settling in, and it was a memorable one for Big Rapids’ Makenna Currie. This was her sophomore season. She played golf last year and moved into the top five this season for a Cardinal team which was No. 2 in the Central State Activities Association.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
depauliaonline.com

Sophomore acting majors make DePaul debut

The halls of the Theatre School buzzed on Oct. 30 as acting majors prepared for their fifth and final Intro to Performance show. The series began on Oct. 22 and marks the first time that the class of 2024 has appeared to perform in front of DePaul audiences. Because underclassmen...
EDUCATION
killeenisd.org

Lady Knights Sophomore Races to State

When Harker Heights High School cross-country coach Rachael Hood first became acquainted with Ella Perry as a freshman runner a year ago, she knew she was looking at a competitor with state-level talent. At the Region II-6A Meet Monday at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie, Lady Knights sophomore Ella...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
chatsports.com

No. 1 Sophomore Naasir Cunningham Focused on Staying on Top

Coming into the summer, Naasir Cunningham didn’t set out to be considered the top player in the 2024 class. Sure, he knew that most reputable national ranking services begin ranking players as sophomores, but Cunningham’s focus was more simplified. “I just wanted to get better,” Cunningham said. “I know what...
BASKETBALL
bigrapidsnews.com

Reed City sophomore posts strong season as hitter

REED CITY – It’s been a strong sophomore volleyball season for Reed City’s Kyleigh Weck, who is also hopeful of a solid playoff experience. She also played varsity volleyball last year. “It went well,” she said adding it’s been easier going into this year with less restrictions. “Last year I...
REED CITY, MI
WSAW

Hello, my name is: Ben Wesolowski and Caden Schmidt

WITTENBERG, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wittenberg-Birnamwood offense has been electric this season, and they are led by a strong senior group. But in that senior group are two players who have made history along their run to the playoffs. On Oct. 15, quarterback Ben Wesolowski and wide receiver Kaden Schmidt...
WITTENBERG, WI
waylandstudentpress.com

Class of 2024 holds annual sophomore semi-formal

On Oct. 23, 2021, the Class of 2024 held their sophomore semi-formal at the Wayland High School courtyard. Normally, the event is held at a venue. However, due to COVID-19, the WHS courtyard held the event outdoors. The space was decorated with lights, and tables which were filled with snacks and drinks. Students were able to dance and eat together as a grade. The Class of 2024 E-Board put together the event.
WAYLAND, MA
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Lady Mustangs come up short on ‘Sophomore Day’

ROCK SPRINGS – The Lady Mustangs drop their final home game of the season on Saturday, Oct. 30, to the Lady Trappers of Southwest College by the score of 3-1 (17-25, 17-25, 25-20, 16-25). With this loss, the Lady Mustangs end the regular season on a 10-game losing streak which...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Times-Republican

Sophomore rises to regional title

JOHNSTON — Scores were down all over the board Thursday night at Summit Middle School for regional diving, but Marshalltown sophomore Abby Tollefson was able to ride a consistent routine to victory in the Johnston regional. With a score of 425.25 points, Tollefson beat out Isabel Hawker of Cedar Rapids...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
ohsmagnet.com

Sophomore runners headed to State

The Owatonna Girls Cross Country team had a notable season. The team proved their dominance at the Big 9 meet with first place and continued the success the following week at the Section 1AAA cross country meet, where they placed fifth. Two runners qualified for the state meet. Sophomore Carsyn Brady finished 9th at sections, running a 19:37 and teammate sophomore Anna Cox followed her in 16th place, with a time of 20:04.
SPORTS
thesunflower.com

Guard builds off community support for sophomore season

Sophomore Shamaryah Duncan is a guard for the Wichita State women’s basketball team. Duncan is from Waco, Texas where she played basketball at Midway High School. This is her second year playing for the Shockers, and she is eager for this season to begin. Duncan said she learned a lot...
WICHITA, KS
emu.edu

Sophomore shares advice for homeschoolers on the college search

Laurel Evans, a sophomore Yoder and Webb Scholar who was homeschooled, talks about deciding on EMU and making it home in The Homeschooler’s Guide to Colleges this fall. The Bible, religion, and theology major is a community advisor and has been involved in several music ensembles on campus — all part of taking her own advice to get involved and stretch herself in new ways.
HARRISONBURG, VA
thesoutherneronline.com

Cash Bluestone, sophomore

Sophomore Cash Bluestone joined the cross country team and began running competitively for the first time this year. “I wasn’t sure what to expect because I’d never ran cross country before, but I really liked it,” Bluestone said. Although he played for the baseball team in his freshman year, Bluestone...
SPORTS
news8000.com

Holmen’s Schmidt, Knutson sign letters of intent

Holmen’s Mara Schmidt and Troy Knutson signed official letters of intent Wednesday afternoon inside Holmen High School. Schmidt signed to play Division I beach volleyball at the University of Southern Mississippi. Schmidt registered 270 kills this fall season and helped lead Holmen Volleyball to its first-ever State appearance. Knutson signed...
HOLMEN, WI
yoursportsedge.com

VIDEO – Allison Wood Pleased With Senior Season Journey

Allison Wood’s fourth run at the Class 3A State Cross Country Meet was her final one. She finished 53rd on a sloppy course at the Bourbon County Park, marking the third time four years she has finished inside the top 55 in the state. After a junior season that saw...
SPORTS
Hays Post

🏃Schmidt Earns Trip to Cross Country Nationals

INDIANAPOLIS - Fort Hays State senior Robbie Schmidt has been selected to compete at the 2021 NCAA Division II Cross Country Championships, announced Monday (Nov. 8). It is Schmidt's second trip to the national championships after competing with the rest of the Tigers in 2019, the last time the national race was held.
HAYS, KS

