CHICAGO (CBS) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the latest target of The Wieners Circle – the Lincoln Park standby known for its hot dogs and snarky signs. The marquee sign at the hot dog stand at 2622 N. Clark St. now reads, “I own you Aaron Rodgers, (signed) Science.” On Sunday, Oct. 17, Rodgers told the crowd at Soldier Field: “I still own you! I still own you!” after he scored a touchdown for the Packers against the Bears. The Bears lost that game to the Packers 24-14, and many Bears fans were less than thrilled with Rodgers’ remark. Since...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO