Amherst, MA

Mike Pease to present at Harvard Medical Conference

umass.edu
 9 days ago

Mike Pease, a health promotion specialist in the Center for Health Promotion, was invited to present at The Herbert Benson, MD Course in Mind Body Medicine hosted by the Harvard Medical School on Thursday, Nov. 4. Pease was asked to present about implementation of the Positivity and Relaxation...

www.umass.edu

Related
nyack.edu

Nyack Biology Students Present Research at Virtual Biologist Conference

Nyack College Department of Biology and Chemistry Chair Dr. Jacqueline Washington along with her biology students–Angela DeJesus, Erin O’Brien and Brendan Buehler–participated in the 54th Annual Metropolitan Association of Colleges and Universities Biologist (MACUB) conference hosted by Queensborough Community College. Forty-three colleges in the New York Tri-State area were represented and nearly 100 students made presentations at the virtual event. Dr. Washington served as a judge.
NYACK, NY
une.edu

PA students present research at statewide professional conference

Four second-year students from the University of New England’s Master of Science Physician Assistant (M.S.P.A.) program recently presented case studies at the Maine Academy of Physician Assistants (MEAPA) annual conference. Class of 2022 students Samantha Day, Matthew Prokey, Catherine Napoli, and Brittany Catling all presented posters at the event, which,...
BIDDEFORD, ME
umass.edu

Tears and Hugs Marked Long-Awaited Class of 2020 Commencement Celebration

The University of Massachusetts Amherst recently hosted a long-awaited, in-person Class of 2020 undergraduate commencement ceremony, which had been delayed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 1,200 members of the Class of 2020 returned to campus to celebrate with family and friends. In an...
AMHERST, MA
une.edu

OT students present research at international food studies conference

A group of students in the University of New England’s Master of Science in Occupational Therapy (M.S.O.T.) program recently had their work featured in an international food studies conference, a rare but unique forum for research in the field of occupational therapy (OT). A research study by M.S.O.T. Class of...
BIDDEFORD, ME
etownian.com

Etown faculty member presents at national conference

Recently, an Elizabethtown College faculty member had the opportunity to present at the annual National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) Conference. Crystal Donlan is the Instructional Designer and Online Learning Specialist at Elizabethtown College, and she is also an adjunct faculty member at Luzerne County Community College. She’s also currently studying to gain her doctorate degree from Pennsylvania State University.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
Best Life

Eating This Once a Week Slashes Risk of Alzheimer's by 34 Percent, Study Says

While we can't escape the aging process, getting older looks different for everyone, both in how it affects us physically and mentally. One thing many of us worry about is that the older we get, the more likely we are to lose our memories. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, there were an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older in the country with dementia, and by 2060, that number is expected to go up to almost 14 million. But that doesn't mean developing the disease is increasing inevitable. There are ways to reduce your risk of developing dementia, including making small changes to what you eat and drink. In fact, one study has found that eating this popular fruit once a week can slash your Alzheimer's risk by up to 34 percent. To see what snack you should be having more often for the sake of your brain, read on.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Simple Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

Around 60% of people may have a vitamin D deficiency. Muscle fatigue is a common sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Vitamin D is vital for enabling the muscles to work efficiently. Low levels of this vitamin are linked to poor energy and tiredness. Taking vitamin D supplements helped...
HEALTH
easyhealthoptions.com

The drink that lowers stroke risk in 3 cups a day

The caffeine in coffee is a stimulant. It can help get your day going, but too much of it can leave you feeling jittery and possibly raise your blood pressure. Not according to two major studies done this year. In fact, it can actually reduce your risk of heart disease.
DRINKS
Sentinel

This is the ideal medicine to treat tension and anxiety

There are many drugs approved by the health authorities and used to treat different health conditions . Thus, Orfidal is a medication that has the quality certificate of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and that is Indicated for anxiety and tension. Specifically, Orfidal is a medicine...
MENTAL HEALTH
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Signs you are low in Vitamin D

What is vitamin D? Our body uses it to absorb minerals like calcium and phosphorus. That makes your teeth and bones strong. Vitamin D also supports your muscles, nerves and immune system. You can get it from sunshine on your skin and from eating eggs, fatty fish and fortified foods like milk and cereal.
HEALTH
Sidney Daily News

Cinnamon and blood sugar levels

My boyfriend is a big believer in taking dietary supplements. He has type 2 diabetes, and he takes medication for this. He eats right most of the time and exercises three times a week. He recently started taking cinnamon to help improve his blood sugar levels. Does cinnamon really help with blood sugar?
NUTRITION
CBS News

U.S. Surgeon General: Americans could get to the point where they "learn to live with" COVID-19

COVID-19 is likely to become a long-term issue for Americans to "learn to live with," according to U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. "As we look to the future, I think what is likely to happen is that there will be coronavirus around for some period of time. But I do think we can knock it down in terms of its severity, and second, we can reduce the number of cases," Murthy told "CBS Mornings."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Harvard Medical School

SARS-CoV-2 Vaccines and Cancer

This article is part of Harvard Medical School’s continuing coverage of medicine, biomedical research, medical education, and policy related to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic and the disease COVID-19. Individuals being treated for active cancer are at particularly high risk of severe disease and death from SARS-CoV-2 infection due to aberrant immune...
HARVARD, MA
Health

4 Foods That Cause Constipation, According to Experts

Unless you've been blessed with a perfectly regular digestive system regardless of what you eat, you probably know that what goes into your body has a huge impact on what comes out of it—and that it could exacerbate constipation. But before you start limiting your diet to water and prunes,...
HEALTH
healthing.ca

Cannabis may help with sleep and reduce depression, anxiety

Study authors suggest people are increasingly turning to cannabis products, particularly those high in CBD, to treat symptoms of depression and anxiety. A new study published in Frontiers in Psychiatry has found that cannabis use may reduce anxiety and depressive symptoms in clinically anxious and depressed populations. Study participants (368...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Two leading US physicians say doctors now need to screen and treat patients for exposure to air pollution

With numerous studies documenting air pollution's link to heart-related illness and death, two leading American physicians are calling on their peers to begin screening patients for exposure to indoor and outdoor air pollution and recommending interventions in order to limit exposure and improve cardiovascular health, the researchers write in the New England Journal of Medicine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

How do people resist COVID infections? Hospital workers offer a hint

Immune cells might ‘abort’ SARS-CoV-2 infection, forestalling a positive PCR or antibody test. You have full access to this article via your institution. Data from dozens of UK health-care workers suggest a tantalizing possibility: that some people can clear a nascent SARS-CoV-2 infection from their bodies so quickly that they never test positive for the virus nor even produce antibodies against it1. The data also suggest that such resistance is conferred by immune players called memory T cells — possibly those produced after exposure to coronaviruses that cause the common cold.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wrcbtv.com

5 Different Types of Anxiety Disorders, Explained

Originally Posted On: https://thenewsgod.com/5-different-types-of-anxiety-disorders-explained/. Around 19.1 percent of American adults struggle with an anxiety disorder. If you have anxiety, you are not alone, but there are different types of anxiety disorders. If you believe you might have an anxiety disorder, you might have one of the common types. Here are...
MENTAL HEALTH
CNBC

Did it for the money: This 32-year-old joined the Army for a $300,000 dental school scholarship

Andrew Vo was raised in Huntington Beach, California by his mother, a refugee from Vietnam. "My parents immigrated from Vietnam during the Vietnam War, so we didn't have much growing up. We were considered lower class," he says, humbly comparing his own childhood to that of his mother's, who grew up living in a one-bedroom apartment with 9 brothers and sisters. "My mom literally worked every single day of her life to help support the family, her siblings, because she lost her parents at a very young age during the Vietnam War."
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

