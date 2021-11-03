Griselda - Ordered to Series by Netflix - Starring Sofia Vergara

Netflix's television adaptation of the hit Chinese novel The Three-Body Problem, a new series from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff & D.B. Weiss, has added about a dozen cast members including several former collaborators from Westeros. Variety brings word of the cast for the adaptation which includes Thrones alums John Bradley (Sam Tarly) and Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), plus Marvel's Doctor Strange star Benedict Wong. Other cast members include Jovan Adepo (Watchmen), Tsai Chin (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Eiza González (Baby Driver), Jess Hong (Inked), Marlo Kelly (Dare Me), Alex Sharp (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Sea Shimooka (Arrow), Zine Tseng, and Saamer Usmani (Succession).
