CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Griselda - Ordered to Series by Netflix - Starring Sofia Vergara

By DarkUFO
spoilertv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSofia Vergara is set to portray notorious drug queenpin Griselda Blanco in a new Netflix...

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Brenham Banner-Press

Sofia Vergara to Headline Drug Cartel Drama ‘Griselda’ at Netflix

Sofia Vergara is taking on a new role as Netflix announced the former Modern Family star would lead its forthcoming limited drama series Griselda from the creative team behind its Narcos franchise. The actress will take on the titular part of Griselda Blanco in the project from writer Eric Newman...
TV SERIES
c21media.net

Sofia Vergara to executive produce and star in Netflix’s Griselda Blanco drama series

Netflix has ordered a drama about notorious cartel boss and drug trafficker Griselda Blanco (aka the Black Widow, the Cocaine Godmother), with Modern Family’s Sofia Vergara executive producing and starring. Produced by Vergara’s prodco Latin World Entertainment, Griselda (6×50’) will chronicle the rise and fall of the infamous Colombian drug...
TV SERIES
MovieWeb

Griselda Series to Star Sofia Vergara as the Cocaine Godmother

Griselda Blanco's story has been told in numerous books, documentaries and exposés. Her story has also been told on screen in a TV movie Cocaine Godmother with Catherine Zeta-Jones taking on the role of the charismatic and deadly drug lord. Sofia Vergara is set to take a deep dive in the new Netflix limited series, Griselda. With the series consisting of six 50-minute episodes, it would seem they are going to tell Blanco's tale from the 80s to the 2000s.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sofia Vergara
Person
Griselda Blanco
purewow.com

Sofia Vergara’s Intense New ﻿Netflix Role Is a Major Change from Her Usual

Sofía Vergara’s next role has just been revealed, and it’s a big change from her character Gloria on Modern Family. The 49-year-old actress has signed on to play Griselda Blanco, the real-life head of a Columbian drug cartel, in Netflix’s upcoming series, Griselda. Per Deadline, the limited series will provide an in-depth look into the life of the woman who created one of the most profitable cartels of all time. “A devoted mother, Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspecting savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her to become widely known as the ‘Black Widow,’” the outlet wrote.
CELEBRITIES
wfxb.com

Sofia Vergara to Play Colombian Drug Lord in New Netflix Series

She’s set to portray the real life Colombian drug trafficker Griselda Blanco who is considered to be one of the richest and most dangerous women in the world and the first-ever billionaire female criminal. The series is titled “Griselda,” and it will chronicle the real life of the ambitious business woman who created one of the most profitable drug cartels in history. Jennifer Lopez will be playing that same infamous character in another movie “The Godmother.”
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Modern Family's Sofia Vergara Has Landed Her First Big TV Role After Gloria

While Modern Family vet Sofia Vergara hasn’t yet returned to TV for any big roles in scripted series, the Emmy-nominated actress certainly hasn’t been absent from the small screen across 2020 and 2021. After saying goodbye to the star-making role of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, Vergara joined the judges table over on NBC’s America’s Got Talent for its most recent two seasons, but she’s now set to return to acting for a new Netflix series from the creative team behind the critically acclaimed Narcos franchise.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Tiger King’ Star Carole Baskin Loses Bid To Halt Netflix’s Release Of “Odious” Sequel Series, For Now – Update

UPDATE, 11:55 PM: Netflix won’t have to worry about Carole Baskin and her just filed contract lawsuit pulling the plug on the November 17 launch of Tiger King 2, at least not for now. Mere hours after Baskin and her husband sued the streamer and producers Royal Goode Productions over what they are calling “unauthorized” use of footage of the Big Cat Rescue CEO in the upcoming sequel series, a federal judge in Florida tonight has denied the couple their request for a temporary restraining order. “While the Court understands the Baskins’ frustration, it does not appear that inclusion of Defendants’ footage...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limited Series#Black Widow#Griselda Ordered To
Variety

David E. Kelley Peacock Crime Drama ‘The Missing’ Casts ‘Unorthodox’ Star Jeff Wilbusch

The upcoming David E. Kelley crime drama “The Missing” at Peacock has cast Jeff Wilbusch in the lead role. The series, which Variety exclusively reported had been ordered at the streamer, is based on the Dror A. Mishani novel “The Missing File.” Wilbusch will play Avraham Avraham, an NYPD detective with the 77th precinct, whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. He is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down. “The Missing” is the latest American role for Wilbusch. The Israeli-German actor most recently starred in the HBO film...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix Casts Modern Family Star Sofia Vergara in New Series From Narcos Team

Netflix is casting Modern Family star Sofia Vergara as real-life "Black Widow" and "Cocaine Godmother" Griselda Blanco, in the ucpoming limited series Griselda. Narcos and Narcos: Mexico showrunner Eric Newman will write and executive produce Griselda, as part of his overall deal with Netflix, though this new limited series is specified as not being a Narcos spinoff. Narcos creative team members Doug Miro, Andrés Baiz and Carlo Bernard will also executive produce Griselda, as willl Luis Balaguer. Andrés Baiz will direct also direct the six episodes of the limited series, bringing the authenticity and eye of a Colombian native. Ingrid Escajeda (Justified, Empire) will serve as showrunner.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Sofía Vergara to Play Drug Queenpin Griselda Blanco in Netflix Limited Series

Sofía Vergara is set to star in a Netflix limited series about notorious drug trafficker Griselda Blanco, Variety has learned. Titled “Griselda,” the series chronicles the real life of savvy and ambitious Colombian business woman who created one of the most profitable drug cartels in history. A devoted mother, Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspecting savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her to become widely known as the Black Widow and the Cocaine Godmother.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sofia Boutella to Star in Zack Snyder Netflix Feature ‘Rebel Moon’

Sofia Boutella will lead Zack Snyder’s latest Netflix feature, Rebel Moon. The logline for the project reads: “When a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, they dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand.” Snyder also penned the screenplay with Army of the Dead writer Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad, based on a story by Snyder and Johnstad. Rebel Moon will be the first feature produced under the first-look deal between Netflix and the Snyders’ Stone Quarry...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
ComicBook

Three-Body Problem: New Netflix Series Adds Game of Thrones, Marvel Stars to Cast

Netflix's television adaptation of the hit Chinese novel The Three-Body Problem, a new series from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff & D.B. Weiss, has added about a dozen cast members including several former collaborators from Westeros. Variety brings word of the cast for the adaptation which includes Thrones alums John Bradley (Sam Tarly) and Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), plus Marvel's Doctor Strange star Benedict Wong. Other cast members include Jovan Adepo (Watchmen), Tsai Chin (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Eiza González (Baby Driver), Jess Hong (Inked), Marlo Kelly (Dare Me), Alex Sharp (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Sea Shimooka (Arrow), Zine Tseng, and Saamer Usmani (Succession).
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Daniel Dae Kim to Star in ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Netflix Live-Action Series

Daniel Dae Kim is joining the cast of Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series. The series, now overseen by showrunner Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow, Nikita), is described as a reimagined take on Nickelodeon’s beloved animated franchise. Kim will portray the series regular role of Fire Lord Ozai, the ruthlessly driven leader of the Fire Nation who demands everyone live up to his impossible standards, especially his teen son, Prince Zuko. Ozai’s drive to conquer and unite the world under firebender rule is a family burden — he believes that it’s his destiny to finish a war started by his ancestors. Kim...
TV SERIES
New Haven Register

Netflix Orders New Mo Amer Stand-Up Special and Scripted Comedy Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix and Mohammed “Mo” Amer are expanding their partnership through a new stand-up special and scripted comedy series, Variety has learned exclusively. “Ramy’s” Ramy Youssef co-created the scripted series with Amer. A24 is producing both projects. More from Variety. Chord Overstreet to Star Alongside Lindsay Lohan in Netflix Holiday Rom-Com...
TV & VIDEOS
NYLON

Sofia Vergara To Play "Queen Of Narco-Trafficking" Griselda Blanco

Emmy-award winning actress Sofía Vergara has a new project in the works. According to Deadline, the Modern Family actress is set to star in Netflix’s new limited series, Griselda, about notorious drug-ring leader Griselda Blanco, who helmed one of the most profitable cartels in history. Empire writer Ingrid Escjeda is...
MOVIES
TVLine

Gentefied's Showrunners, Cast Talk Pop's Potential Deportation, Exploring Anti-Blackness in Season 2

Things are getting real for Gentefied’s American Dream-chasing cousins in Season 2. The Netflix comedy wrapped its first season with Pop being taken away by ICE, and it looks like his potential deportation will become a key part of the story when new episodes arrive this Wednesday. “He’s in limbo,” series co-creator and co-showrunner Marvin Lemus tells TVLine. “He has the court case, and he has a few months to start to fight and to push to be able to stay in the country, and in the first episode, we see him struggling with whether he even wants to go on this...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

A Man in Full - Ordered to Series by Netflix

Regina King and David E. Kelley are teaming to adapt the Tom Wolfe novel “A Man in Full” as a Netflix limited series, Variety has learned exclusively. The drama project has received a straight-to-series order at the streamer, with Netflix ordering six one-hour episodes. In the series, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as Charlie defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Anatomy Of A Scandal’ Co-Creator Melissa James Gibson Inks Overall Deal With Endeavor Content

Anatomy of a Scandal co-creator Melissa James Gibson is continuing her relationship with Endeavor Content with a two-year overall deal. Gibson and Endeavor Content are already collaborating on Anatomy of a Scandal, the upcoming Netflix series starring Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery and Rupert Friend. Gibson co-created the series with David E. Kelley and produces alongside Endeavor Content partner Made Up Stories, Anonymous Content and 3dot Productions. Originally from Canada, the Columbia University and Yale School of Drama graduate and Obie Award-winner Gibson spent the first part of her career as an acclaimed playwright in New York (What Rhymes with America, Current...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy