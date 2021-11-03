CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

These Popular Thanksgiving Brands Still Invoke Nostalgia Today

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vJ2Fl_0cleTBaQ00

The connection of Thanksgiving brands and nostalgia. Thanksgiving is easily one of the best times of the year for most people. It really kicks off the holiday season and has everyone enjoying themselves with good food and even greater company. For a lot of families, most of Thanksgiving is spent in the kitchen, getting everything perfectly prepared for dinner later on. And, for a lot of people, the act of coming back each year to the same Thanksgiving products to cook with invokes a sense of nostalgia.

For me, personally, my family and I have cooked the turkey and all its sides the same way each year since I was young. So, when we cook it now, it takes me back down memory lane, remembering when I was much too young to stand near the stove and help mom cook, just absorbing all the smells and scents. Do you remember any of these popular, nostalgic Thanksgiving brands?

1. Butterball Turkey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XEm8I_0cleTBaQ00
Anthony Easton/Flickr

Who doesn’t use Butterball is the main question? This is the main brand we have always used and I would imagine, most households also use. Nothing like getting to the grocery store bright and early at the beginning of the week to make sure you get one before they’re all gone!

2. Stove Top Stuffing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SGJRF_0cleTBaQ00
OpenFoodFacts

Stuffing is probably my personal favorite of the entire meal. Whether you actually stuff the turkey with the stuffing and cook it in there, or cook it as a side in the oven, it’s delicious all-around!

3. Pillsbury

Still a staple in baking/cooking today, my family and I always buy Pillsbury cinnamon rolls to make for a little Thanksgiving breakfast. They usually end up getting eaten the day before though…

4. Cool Whip

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GEcAx_0cleTBaQ00
Mike Mozart/Flickr

I was addicted to this stuff as a kid. Even when it wasn’t Thanksgiving, I ate this more than ice cream. Also not a bad substitute for ice cream on top of some nice, warm apple pie!

5. Swanson Broth (For Stuffing)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zkobu_0cleTBaQ00
OpenFoodFacts

Broth or stock is an essential part of the stuffing to ensure it’s moist and meshes together nicely. Swanson is a great brand for either one, whether you’re making stuffing or a soup/stew!

6. French’s Fried Onions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zG6vR_0cleTBaQ00
Mike Mozart/Flickr

These are dangerous. If you love cooking a delicious green bean casserole each Thanksgiving, you know that it’s dangerous to keep these things around because you’ll just keep snacking on them until they’re all gone!

7. Campbell’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ssrKE_0cleTBaQ00
Wikimedia Commons

Campbell’s is another essential brand, and my family usually uses Campbell’s cream of mushroom for the green bean casserole! It really adds so much to the dish.

8. King’s Hawaiian Dinner Rolls

In our house, dinner rolls and Land O’ Lakes butter are always devoured at the dinner table. So soft, warm, and just melt in your mouth with the rest of the feast!

9. Bruce’s Yams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ecIo_0cleTBaQ00
Karl Baron/Flickr

While my family doesn’t do yams as much anymore, I vividly remember my grandmother always bringing some over for Thanksgiving dinner and encouraging me to eat them because they were so yummy. She was right!

10. Green Giant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F9tQs_0cleTBaQ00
OpenFoodFacts

Another absolute essential! Fine, let’s face it, the whole list is essential. Green Giant is home to so many yummy frozen veggies and more, including those perfectly cut green beans for your green bean casserole!

11. Smithfield Ham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hH1rD_0cleTBaQ00
scarlatti2004/Flickr

Not everyone does ham for Thanksgiving, but for those who do, they know how good this is.

Which Thanksgiving brands have you used or still use for the holiday?

This story may contain some affiliate links from which we may earn a small commission.

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Would You Ever Eat Christmas Dinner From A Can? This Mans’ Review Says It All

It’s no secret that cooking for your whole family on Christmas Day is no joke. You wake up early, open presents, have your morning coffee, and it’s go-time. Depending on what kind of family you come from, you’re either lounging around, watching football, or watching a nice holiday movie with relatives. Well, there’s a new Christmas dinner trend that is made specifically for people who don’t want to be pulled away from the television so soon!
FOOD & DRINKS
DoYouRemember?

These Stores Will Be Closed For Thanksgiving 2021

Even before the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, some major stores restructured their schedules to close their doors on Thanksgiving, and that trend has continued into 2021. This represents a major change in tradition, especially since several chains begin their Black Friday sales starting on the holiday. However, the public eye has...
FESTIVAL
DoYouRemember?

Ron Howard Shares Story Of ‘Dennis The Menace’ Star Jay North’s Harsh Work Day

In the 1959 sitcom Dennis the Menace, Jay North starred as the titular Dennis, the well-meaning but troublesome boy based on a comic series of the same name. While North was working his breakout role, Ron Howard was still acting as an extra or minor character in programs just like this. Just because he was in the background, though, didn’t mean Howard didn’t have a front row seat to North’s working conditions, which disturbed him greatly.
CELEBRITIES
IBTimes

How To Get A Free Thanksgiving Dinner At Walmart

To help reduce the cost of Thanksgiving dinner for consumers, Denver-based couponing app Ibotta is offering a turkey and the fixings for free when purchased through its app at Walmart. This is the second year in a row that the cashback platform has offered the promotion at Walmart for Thanksgiving,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Dinner#Cooking A Turkey#Cooking Turkey#Nostalgia#Butterball
OCRegister

These restaurants offer Thanksgiving dinner for takeout in 2021

Experts are predicting that if you’re planning to make your own Thanksgiving dinner this holiday season, you could face turkey shortages. But there is no shortage of restaurants offering traditional Thanksgiving meals for takeout. Several chains are taking orders for turkey dinners. Most are heat-and-serve feasts to be served family-style,...
RESTAURANTS
Best Life

Never Store Your Potatoes Near This One Thing, Experts Say

Potatoes are one of America's favorite vegetables, and a quick and easy food staple to have on hand. But experts say that many of us are making a storage mistake that causes our spuds to spoil sooner. By keeping them near certain other produce items, potatoes tend to turn bad in a matter of days, prematurely sending them to your trash can or compost bin. Read on to find out which food item you should never store your potatoes near and how to make them last longer.
AGRICULTURE
myrecipes.com

Destress Your Thanksgiving with These 7 Dishes That Can Actually Be Made and Frozen Ahead

Are your holidays the culmination of two days of intense kitchen work or a whirlwind of insane day-of cooking, leaving you a stressed-out mess with a kitchen that looks like a disaster? Do you wake up the day after a holiday feeling like you were hit by a truck, lower back in spasm, feet in agony, dreading even facing what you have left to do from the night before?
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
Food Network

Thanksgiving Casserole Recipes

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Yep, turkey and sides are classic, but may we present the Thanksgiving casserole? Casseroles that combine several Thanksgiving sides into one dish are a godsend. For starters, you can cook fewer side dishes but end up with enough food to feed a crowd. This cuts down on time, dishes and money. Most casseroles can be prepped or made in advance, then reheated day of, and they’re almost always made with readily available, budget-friendly ingredients. Casseroles are baked in the same dish that they're served in, which means they stay warm for a long time - you can reheat them in advance and cover them in foil, no last-minute scrambling necessary. Looking for some inspiration? Read on for our favorite recipes.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Martha Stewart’s Pumpkin Bars with Cream Cheese Frosting Are the Quintessential Fall Dessert

The one ingredient that screams “fall”? Pumpkin, of course — and bakers go wild embracing the winter squash, making it the star of a variety of desserts from cakes and cheesecakes to pies. Among them: Martha Stewart, who has created the quintessential — and likely most delicious — fall dessert we’ve come across yet: pumpkin bars topped with cream cheese frosting.
FOOD & DRINKS
Fox News

Serve these Thanksgiving side dishes on the big day

This Thanksgiving, spice up your table with some fun and different sides. Below, five awesome ideas to get the wheels turning. We’re talking mouth-watering cranberry apple rice pilaf, grilled sweet potatoes, and more. Read on, and get excited for Turkey Day. Cranberry Apple Rice Pilaf by Melanie Cagle of The...
RECIPES
myrecipes.com

Grandma's Best Thanksgiving Recipes

There's nothing quite as delicious as Thanksgiving at your grandmother's house. Moist turkey, fluffy dressing, vibrant vegetables, and rich desserts, grandma had a knack for making it all. Recreate a bit of that nostalgia with these grandma-created recipes, ranging from mains to sides and more, to make your tastiest Thanksgiving yet.
RECIPES
New Jersey 101.5

America’s favorite Thanksgiving side dishes.

I take great pride in my Thanksgiving dinner and the sides that go with the centerpiece of the dinner, the turkey. On this page you can also see my recipes for sides that will add great flavor and diversity to your Thanksgiving table. Zippia put a poll together using Google...
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Easy Peanut Butter Fudge

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This creamy peanut butter fudge recipe is easy and quick, uses only a few simple ingredients, and can be prepared using a common kitchen appliance – the microwave. The perfect Christmas dessert or make it any time of the year!
RECIPES
Mashed

Easy Pumpkin Bread With Cake Mix Recipe

Baked bread and sweets are great to whip up all year round, but with the addition of a little bit of pumpkin flavor, we think that this recipe screams fall. There are so many amazing things about this recipe, and we're here to shout it from the rooftops. Many bread recipes can be time-consuming and require a lot of ingredients, making it a little more involved to make. This recipe for easy pumpkin bread with cake mix lives up to its name, as it's simple, affordable, and can be made by even the most novice of bakers.
RECIPES
southernthing.com

Here are the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes in every Southern state

Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away, and if you're anything like us, you're already daydreaming about plates filled with turkey, dressing and all the other classic sides. Research conducted by Zippia, however, shows that which side stands out the most in your mind might differ depending on which state you live in. The company analyzed Google searches to determine each state's favorite Thanksgiving dish, and the results may very well surprise you.
FOOD & DRINKS
butterwithasideofbread.com

OLD FASHIONED SALISBURY STEAK RECIPE

This delicious old-fashioned Salisbury steak recipe is made from scratch and tastes incredible! Classic ingredients for this comforting salisbury steak dinner that everyone craves. Salisbury steak is one of those comfort dishes that always hits the spot. Little meat patties covered in gravy, a perfect addition to any table, and...
RECIPES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
94K+
Followers
5K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy