Two weeks ago, I defied the odds and did the unimaginable. I walked into Target for an immersion blender in an effort to make some hearty tomato soup and—believe it or not—I walked out with one immersion blender. No wandering down the beauty aisle and picking up yet another Essie nail polish, no perusing the throw blanket section to swap out the perfectly fine ones I already have, and no going completely off the rails and adding another pair of faux fur slippers just because. Does that make me better than everyone else? Thank you for asking. Yes, it does.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 2 DAYS AGO