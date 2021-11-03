Firefox 94 Brings Colors and Gains Security

Software and security updates are important for devices as we all know, except that not all manufacturers are that generous with them beyond the standard two years. A lot of OEMs however have started improving on this especially since consumers are more likely to stick with their devices rather than upgrade every other year. Amazon may now be the most generous of the lot as they are offering at least four years of security updates to its Fire TV devices from 2016 and onwards.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO