Firefox 94 Brings Colors and Gains Security

The biggest new feature of the Firefox 94 release is the enablement of the EGL (OpenGL) API for handling graphics context management on X11 for Intel/AMD users using recent Mesa graphics stacks. This feature replaces the old GLX implementation and promises to offer a performance boost on Intel/AMD hybrid machines....
Firefox 93 was officially released for all major OS, including Linux, Mac OSX, Windows, and Android. The binary package is now available for download for Linux (POSIX) systems with brand new features. Learn about the new release here.
Firefox today released Firefox 94 for iOS devices, which introduces a new homepage design that adds several quality of life improvements to the browser. Firefox says that the new features are designed for "short bursts of online interactions that are constantly interrupted by life." The update adds a feature that...
Firefox is a fast, full-featured Web browser. It offers great security, privacy, and protection against viruses, spyware, malware, and it can also easily block pop-up windows. The key features that have made Firefox so popular are the simple and effective UI, browser speed and strong security capabilities. Firefox has complete...
Firefox is set to join the growing number of web browsers that are adding a “do not sell my personal data” signal referred to as global privacy control (GPC). GPC is implemented as a browser setting that sends a signal to notify websites of the visitor’s privacy preferences, including whether they want their personal information to be sold or shared.
If you browse a lot of sites on your smartphone, the kind of browser that you use is pretty important. Firefox has one of the best mobile browsers around but they’re now making it even better with a redesigned homepage. They’re bringing a simplified and organized homepage where you can access things like sites that you haven’t finished reading, recently accessed bookmarks, search histories organized per topic, and other things you may need to access quickly and without much fuss.
After a two-day delay, Tails 4.24 is now available for download and ships with the latest and greatest Tor Browser 11.0 anonymous web browser, which is based on the Mozilla Firefox 91 ESR series and brings numerous new features and improvements. In fact, Tor Browser 11 has not even been...
Firefox 94 has been released with support for macOS low power mode for fullscreen video on YouTube and Twitch, vibrant new colorways themes, multiple performance improvements to Javascript rendering, CPU overhead, and memory utilization, and more. What’s new in Firefox 94?. The important update for Mac users is support for...
Software and security updates are important for devices as we all know, except that not all manufacturers are that generous with them beyond the standard two years. A lot of OEMs however have started improving on this especially since consumers are more likely to stick with their devices rather than upgrade every other year. Amazon may now be the most generous of the lot as they are offering at least four years of security updates to its Fire TV devices from 2016 and onwards.
Mozilla is now rolling out Firefox 94 for desktop and mobile devices. Interestingly, some of the more exciting features appear on the Android and iOS versions of the app. Mozilla has reorganized the home page with the inclusion of recent tabs and recent bookmarks. Additionally, users will also see their frequently visited sites. Each section also has its settings, which can be accessed from the main app settings.
In brief: Mozilla has released Firefox 94, with new features for Windows, MacOS, and Linux operating systems. Some of them are security-oriented, alongside the several high-impact vulnerabilities the update fixes. This comes just after Mozilla rolled out significant new features for the mobile versions of Firefox. Mozilla's release notes detail...
Sysstat is really a handy tool that comes with a number of utilities to monitor system resources, their performance, and usage activities. A number of utilities that we all use on a daily basis come with sysstat package. It also provides tools that can be scheduled using cron to collect all performance and activity data.
One of the most common causes for Your connection is not secure message is incorrect date and time. Your connection is not secure error might be caused by a problem with your browser so changing your browser may solve this issue. We recommend Opera. For any other problems with Windows,...
Under Linux, there are many ways to put a bootable image on a USB stick or SD card. On the command line, the tool of choice is dd, which stands for disk dump and reads and writes hard disks, partitions or files bit by bit below the file system level. If you use dd , you should be sure that you are using the right device, because once dd has been started, the target is mercilessly overwritten without confirmation.
It has been a few months since Mozilla introduced its site isolation security architecture. It's a design overhaul that addresses several security concerns. Essentially, this new architecture separates the process address space for different sites and provides safety measurements against malicious websites. Mozilla has worked on this new design for...
Visual Studio Code is a source-code editor made by Microsoft for Windows, Linux, and macOS. It is a streamlined code editor with support for development operations like debugging, task running, and version control. It aims to provide just the tools a developer needs for a quick code-build-debug cycle and leaves more complex workflows to fuller featured IDEs, such as Visual Studio IDE.
Firefox Profilemaker is a new online tool that helps you create custom Firefox installations. To be precise, it can be used to customize Firefox profiles, e.g. to block Telemetry, enable Enterprise policies or configure browser features. All it takes is to visit the Firefox Profilemaker website and hit the Start...
After more than eight years of development and six months after LXQt 0.17.0, LXQt 1.0.0 is here as the first mature version of the Lightweight Qt Desktop Environment, the successor of the lightweight LXDE desktop environment, but written in Qt rather than GTK. As you can imagine, LXQt 1.0.0 is...
