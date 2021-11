The departure of Dennis Lindsey from the Utah Jazz this past offseason does not appear to be tied at all to Donovan Mitchell. Sources tell Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report that it largely was due to a rift between Lindsey and Quin Snyder with Ryan Smith siding with the head coach. Staffers point to Lindsey selecting Udoka Azubuike in the first round of the 2020 draft, as well as other draft additions that failed to make an NBA impact as a main stimulant in the turmoil between Lindsey and Snyder.

