Gender Pay Gap Far From Closing, Pandemic Partly to Blame

Gender bias in the workplace is a well-documented issue, with research showing women earn consistently less money than men and get fewer of the top leadership jobs. And now the new wave of remote working is magnifying gender gaps, a study shows. As companies continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and weigh the pros and cons of working from home versus returning to the office, they will need to be more cognizant of gender bias and find ways to address it, says Christena Garduno (www.mediaculture.com), chief executive officer of Media Culture.

SOCIETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO