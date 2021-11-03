CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Texans Signing DL Chris Smith To Practice Squad

By Jonathan Comeaux
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are signing DL Chris Smith to their practice squad on Wednesday. Smith, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2014. He lasted just a few months before he was waived...

#Texans#Browns#Bengals#American Football#Dl Chris Smith#Carson Green#Wr#Rb Jaylen Samuels
