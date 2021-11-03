CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Thomas Has New Ankle Injury, Timeline To Return Unclear

By Logan Ulrich
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Ian Rapoport, Saints WR Michael Thomas is dealing with a new injury to his ankle. Thomas has already been on the PUP injury all season with an ankle injury that initially was suffered in Week 1 of 2020. Thomas had...

