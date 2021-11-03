CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauren London Opens Up On Boundaries On ‘Red Table Talk’ [VIDEO]

By Brandon Caldwell
 7 days ago

Source: Jordan Fisher / Red Table Talk/Facebook Watch


Lauren London guest hosted the latest episode of Red Table Talk alongside Jada Pinkett Smith and
Adrienne Banfield-Norris and considering the actress’ last two years, discussing boundaries is a prime topic.

In the new episode, London discusses the struggle of saying no, issues with co-dependency, anxiety, and more. Plus, best-selling author and popular therapist Nedra Glover Tawwab shares the five types of key boundaries: emotional, material, physical, sexual and intellectual.

“For me, setting boundaries is new. When I was younger, I was okay with being in conflict about my boundaries, but now as I got older I’m like, ‘Ooh there’s a way to say things ,’ and learning how to have peaceful boundaries,” London says early in the episode.

Jada opened up about her own issues with setting boundaries, saying, “With me, I get angry if you make me set a boundary. I get angry at you. Isn’t that crazy? So now you’re putting me in a position that I gotta tell you to, like, give me 50 feet. You couldn’t see that? I definitely realized that it is a huge weakness of mine and has definitely played into a lot of relationship issues.”

You can watch the full episode below.


