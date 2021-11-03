CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ciara Presented Laquan Smith With The ACE Hero Award While Draped In The Designers’ Creation

By Samjah Iman
 6 days ago

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty


Ciara looked breathtaking in a Laquan Smith gown as she presented the couturier with the Designer of the Year honor at the ACE Awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eg6of_0cleM6w900

Source: Ilya S. Savenok / Getty


Hubba, Hubba is all we can say after seeing Ciara in this luxurious Laquan Smith getup.  The singer, actress, and entrepreneur did not take her assignment as presenter lightly, and we love it.  We are quite sure that all eyes were on her as she strutted up to the podium to present Laquan Smith with the Designer of the Year Award.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X7guG_0cleM6w900

Source: Ilya S. Savenok / Getty


The sequin, brown dress complemented Ciara’s physique, toned legs, and complexion perfectly.  The dress draped at the waist and featured a thigh-slit, a turtle neck, and extra long sleeves that gave the dress a sleek vibe.  Ciara paired the ensemble with brown high-heeled pumps and minimal accessories.  Her tousled hair was worn in a half up, half down ‘do and her natural glam look brought the look together.  The singer was styled by Kollin Carter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46U163_0cleM6w900

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty


Of course Laquan smith looked dapper as he received this huge honor.  The fashion creative wore a white crisp blouse, black dress pants, and Azature diamonds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UM2CM_0cleM6w900

Source: Ilya S. Savenok / Getty


In an industry that has challenges with accepting designers of color, Laquan Smith is making his mark.  We are extremely proud of him for breaking barriers and paving the way for future Black fashion designers.  This honor is well-deserved.

Ciara’s Clothing Line “Lita By Ciara” Is Now Sold At Nordstrom

Stylish Couple Goals: 5 Times Russell And Ciara Slayed On Their Anniversary Vacation

Ciara And Russell Wilson Launch A Fashion House That Empowers Underserved Communities

