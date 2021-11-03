62% Of Fort Worth ISD Employees Have Applied For $500 COVID-19 Vaccine Stipend, District Says
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – More than 62% of Fort Worth ISD employees have applied for the school district’s Vaccine Incentive program since the online portal opened in late Septembe r, the district said in a news release Wednesday, Nov. 3.
The district is offering a one-time $500 stipend this December to eligible full-time, part-time and substitute employees who voluntarily provide proof by November 15, affirming that they’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
To date, more than 7,500 employees have applied.
The Board of Education approved a resolution in late September that offers a one-time $500 stipend to eligible vaccinated staffers.
The stipends, which are being distributed in December, are funded with $5,371,750 in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
“This incentive not only promotes the health and safety of students, staff and visitors, but also promotes the District’s data-gathering practices and ability to contact trace as a means of maintaining health and safe environments,” FWISD said in a news release.
The following employee groups are eligible for the stipend per the resolution:
Full-time employees and 180-day substitutes must have worked for and been compensated by the District since September 1, 2021 and must not have voluntarily or involuntarily parted ways with the District as of November 30, 2021.
Part-time employees must work at least 80 hours from September 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021 to qualify and must not have voluntarily or involuntarily parted ways with the District as of November 30, 2021.
Non-180-day substitutes employees must work at least 20 full days from September 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021 to qualify and must not have voluntarily or involuntarily parted ways with the District as of November 30, 2021.
