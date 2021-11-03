62% Of Fort Worth ISD Employees Have Applied For $500 COVID-19 Vaccine Stipend, District Says

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – More than 62% of Fort Worth ISD employees have applied for the school district’s Vaccine Incentive program since the online portal opened in late Septembe r, the district said in a news release Wednesday, Nov. 3.

The district is offering a one-time $500 stipend this December to eligible full-time, part-time and substitute employees who voluntarily provide proof by November 15, affirming that they’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

To date, more than 7,500 employees have applied.

The Board of Education approved a resolution in late September that offers a one-time $500 stipend to eligible vaccinated staffers.

The stipends, which are being distributed in December, are funded with $5,371,750 in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.

“This incentive not only promotes the health and safety of students, staff and visitors, but also promotes the District’s data-gathering practices and ability to contact trace as a means of maintaining health and safe environments,” FWISD said in a news release.

The following employee groups are eligible for the stipend per the resolution: