Instagram is rolling out changes in response to this month’s global outage that left it down for six hours with no explanation to users. The social network is testing a feature to alert its 1.4 billion users when it experiences a technical issue affecting service. Instagram won’t issue an alert every time there is an outage but will do it "when we see that people are confused and looking for answers." As part of this new "Helping you understand what’s going on with your account" initiative, Instagram will also notify users if their account is at risk of suspension for posting unacceptable content. Many Instagram users complain their accounts are disabled without explanation or recourse.

