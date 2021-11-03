HE’S BEEN SERVED: Process Server Arrested For Not Working

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Broward County Civil Process Server could have been in the unique position of serving himself, but the Broward Sheriff’s Office took the honors of cuffing the employee who allegedly didn’t do the job he was supposed to be doing.

Ron Bannis is now facing an official misconduct charge.

From the Broward Sheriff’s Office in a media advisory:

Broward Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested a civil process server for falsifying official documents claiming he was working when he was not.

Following an internal review by members of the Civil Division, command staff was suspicious Ron Bannis was collecting compensation while he was not working and requested the Internal Affairs Division investigate.

The allegation was sent to BSO’s Public Corruption Unit. During the investigation, detectives determined that between Sept. 1, 2021 and Oct. 6, 2021, Bannis lied and documented that he was performing his job duties and responsibilities when, in fact, he was not.

According to investigators, Bannis would document on his daily reports he attempted to serve subpoenas or posted subpoenas regarding court appearances, writs of possession and other non-enforceable documents. However, physical and electronic surveillance revealed he did not try to serve or post the subpoenas.

“I commend the work of our internal departments responsible for this investigation.

When employees do exceptionally well, their work is acknowledged, and when employees break the law, they will face appropriate consequences for their criminal actions. We will continue to hold our own accountable,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said.

Public Corruption Unit investigators arrested Bannis Tuesday afternoon at BSO’s Public Safety Building. Bannis, 38, faces one count each of official misconduct, false return of service and falsifying records. With Tuesday’s arrest, Bannis’ work status was changed from suspended with pay to suspended without pay.

