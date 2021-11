The Ferrari 488 Pista is a very fast car. But how much faster than a beat-up old Golf TDI is it? Driven Media decided to find out with an interesting drag race. Rather than simply give the Golf a head start, the team decided to let it get a run-up on the Ferrari, meaning that it could start the race at a given speed (they chose 60 mph [96 km/h] for the first race). The supercar then had to start the drag race from zero to see if it could get off the line and up to speed faster than the hatchback.

