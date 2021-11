If you’re one of the millions of people using a PC running Windows 10, a move to Windows 11 is likely in your future now that Microsoft has launched the latest version of its popular operating system. Nearly 75% of the world’s PCs are currently running Windows 10, so you’re not alone. With millions of workers and students forced to stay home due to the pandemic, sales of PCs shot to their highest level in six years. Sales of laptop and desktop computers exceeded 302 million in 2020, a 13% increase from 2019 and the most since 2014, according to IDC. In fact, the firm's industry analysts predict that worldwide shipments of PCs are expected to grow by 14.2% to 347 million units in 2021.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO