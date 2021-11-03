CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Dems, GOP disagree on 2021 election lessons

By Bianca Padró Ocasio
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u9SHU_0cleIwAU00
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. [ DREW ANGERER | AP ]

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, doughnut in hand on Wednesday morning, smiled as he described election night as his “Super Bowl.”

The Miami Republican saw his party flip the high-profile Virginia governor’s race and nearly score a major gubernatorial upset in New Jersey — and the GOP performed well in competitive down-ballot races across the country, including a Black woman lieutenant governor in Virginia and a Cuban-American attorney general who is on the verge of winning in the same state.

The major takeaway for Diaz-Balart? Voters rejected government control.

“The American people don’t welcome, never bought into this agenda of the government running everybody’s lives,” Diaz-Balart said. “I think there’s a pretty clear rejection of that, and so it’s going to be interesting to see how the Democratic leadership responds. Do they double down on their big brother government approach, or do they kind of get the message from the American people?”

A year from now Florida — a state much friendlier to the GOP than Virginia or New Jersey — will have its own statewide elections for governor and U.S. Senate. Incumbents Ron DeSantis and Marco Rubio were already favored, but Tuesday’s results show that Democrats will have an uphill challenge to win a governor’s seat they haven’t won since 1994 and a U.S. Senate seat that’s been in GOP hands since 2005.

“We’ve now seen after Virginia that people are willing to fight back, and you know I’m willing to fight back,” DeSantis said at a West Palm Beach event on Wednesday. “And we are fighting.”

Yet after the GOP’s performance on Tuesday — winning competitive elections with high turnout — Florida Democrats and Republicans are in disagreement about what the results mean for 2022.

Republicans echo Diaz-Balart’s position, arguing that parents across demographic lines were tired of policies that kept their children in virtual classrooms during the pandemic and oppose President Joe Biden’s proposed expansion of social programs. Democrats are adamant in a GOP-controlled state like Florida the opposite will happen, that voters will tire of a Republican-led “culture war” that is likely coming after the Virginia and New Jersey results.

“If you looked at [Glenn] Youngkin and what he did, Republicans are about to go on an all-out culture war,” Democratic state Sen. Shevrin Jones said. “Democrats better figure out extremely quickly what’s going to be their response to protecting the history of Black folks. They [Republicans] are running on critical race theory, they are using this culture war into scaring the white electorate into voting against Democrats and if Democrats don’t figure out what the response is going to be they’re going to lose a lot of Black votes in the upcoming election and our allies.”

Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz said DeSantis in particular will not be able to run a campaign similar to Youngkin’s because he will need to defend his record in office and a political career that took off after he was endorsed by former President Donald Trump in 2017.

“Ron DeSantis is a Donald Trump clone,” Wasserman Schultz said. “Youngkin ran like Donald Trump is a toxic waste site, and Ron DeSantis carves himself as a Donald Trump clone. The expectation is completely different. It’s just a dramatically different election than the Virginia election last night and dramatically different candidates.”

Rubio and Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott, who leads the Senate GOP’s 2022 campaign arm, both said Democrats in states like Florida are seeing that their message and policy positions are unpopular. In the days before Virginia’s election, Rubio’s campaign argued that their likely opponent, Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings, should answer for Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe’s debate gaffe where he said “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”

McAuliffe’s remark was replayed on hundreds of TV ads in the race’s final weeks.

“At a time when parents are rightly worried about an increase in divisive and sexually-explicit material being taught in schools, Floridians deserve to know: Does Demings share McAuliffe’s belief that parents should stay out of schools?” Rubio campaign spokesperson Elizabeth Gregory said in a statement before the election.

For Republicans, the Virginia race is validation of their efforts in Florida since the 2020 election. They see DeSantis, who has spent months taking his message to Republican donors at fundraisers around the country, as the leader of a growing national and conservative resistance to federal overreach.

Republicans also see DeSantis’ decision to keep schools through 2021 without any restrictions and openly waging a fight against school officials who supported mask requirements for children as appealing to some parents in a state like Virginia, where schools took longer to phase out of a virtual-only system.

“How can you possibly think that in any possible way that you have a serious campaign in a state like Florida where Trump won decidedly?” said Joanna Rodriguez, deputy communications director for the Republican Governors Association. “States like Florida are part of the reason people in Virginia were so frustrated.”

Nikki Fried, Florida’s agriculture commissioner and Democratic gubernatorial candidate, said she viewed Tuesday’s election as a “wake up call” for Democrats in Florida. In her view, it was a rejection of career politicians but also a sign that candidates needed to spell out their values.

“Our message has...always has been about the economy. About jobs and fighting for the individual,” Fried said. “We as Democrats have to learn the lessons from last night. That we take groups for granted, that we haven’t had a succinct message.”

Fried also tweeted her campaign slogan, that it’s time for “something new,” a shot at primary opponent and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist. Crist, like McAuliffe, is a former governor attempting to win back his old job.

In a statement, Crist said it’s important for Democrats to define themselves to voters in 2022. Both centrist and progressive Democrats agreed that focusing too much on Trump won’t be enough to win over swing voters next year.

“It’s also clear that the forces of disinformation and division are still on the move,” Crist said. “With one year out from the ‘22 elections, we have to redouble our efforts to make clear what Democrats stand for — and just as importantly, what we don’t.”

But it’s not to say either party views the Virginia and New Jersey races as completely comparable to a state like Florida, where Republicans dominate every branch of state government, and to a candidate like DeSantis.

Fried views next year’s gubernatorial race as an opportunity for Democrats to appeal to voters who want to reject DeSantis’ rhetoric.

“We have a different election here because DeSantis has gone to such an extreme that the pendulum is going to swing back in our state,” said Fried. “I think there is a distinct difference between the two. DeSantis has radicalized the party, to the extreme. Youngkin is not there.”

DeSantis, Fried added, “has a short fuse, he’s angry, he’s creating division in our state.”

Rodriguez countered that DeSantis’ fight with the Biden administration on schools, a feud the White House and governor have embraced in recent months, will benefit Republican candidates with swing voters in Florida.

“What I think is important for people to recognize is that all of that can always go away… Without Ron DeSantis there, there’s no one to challenge Biden in Florida,” Rodriguez said.

Scott, who is not on the ballot in 2022 but will play a major role in determining which party controls the U.S. Senate next year, said the Republican Party is in a good position to win back many suburban voters that rejected Trump in 2020.

“Our polling and data, particularly with suburban voters, show us the nation is rejecting the Biden agenda and Democrat candidates, and that’s what voters in Virginia did tonight,” Scott said. “In November of 2022, I look forward to celebrating an even bigger win.”

DeSantis appeared emboldened by the GOP results. He spent Wednesday morning standing behind a lectern with the slogan “election integrity,” while railing against voter drop boxes and explaining the origins of the anti-Biden “Let’s Go Brandon” chant to a crowd of supporters in West Palm Beach. It was an official event for him as governor, but it looked and sounded like a campaign rally.

“We need people who are going to stand up, hold the line, not back down,” DeSantis said. “I’m doing that, we’re doing a lot. But I’ve only begun to fight in the state of Florida.”

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Florida Senate redistricting maps make public debut this week

TALLAHASSEE — The maps are coming. State Sen. Ray Rodrigues, chair of the Florida Senate Committee on Reapportionment announced this week that the committee will have staff-drawn draft maps of its congressional and state Senate redistricting plans available on its web site starting Wednesday as part of its first step in completing the must-pass bill during the legislative session that begins Jan. 11.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Use infrastructure money to remove St. Pete’s I-175 and rebuild a community | Letters

How the new infrastructure bill will boost Florida | Editorial, Nov. 9. This infrastructure funding creates the perfect opportunity to remove I-175 and I-375 that dislocated many African-American families in St Petersburg. Wouldn’t it be wonderful to replace the concrete barrier between downtown St. Pete and Campbell Park with a tree-lined street? And to build affordable housing where I-375 once was?
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
State
Virginia State
Local
Florida Elections
Local
Florida Government
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis files for re-election in 2022 race

ZEPHYRHILLS — Gov. Ron DeSantis has filed paperwork to formally launch his 2022 re-election campaign. DeSantis opened a campaign account Friday that is a key initial step in running, according to the state Division of Elections website. DeSantis has long made clear he will seek a second term and had about $58 million in cash on hand in his political committee, Friends of Ron DeSantis, as of Sept. 30.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Val Demings
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Donald Trump
Tampa Bay Times

Florida lawmakers propose limits on schools’ mask, quarantine powers

The mask mandates issued by some Florida school districts irked Gov. Ron DeSantis and some Republican legislative leaders to the point that they declared the need to stop such intrusions into personal freedoms as soon as possible. So they called a special session to advance legislation that would address their concerns. The session starts next week. Read on for the latest on that story and more Florida education news.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Concerns continue over services for Florida’s ‘most vulnerable’ students

Amid all the hoopla over masks and race, many Floridians missed the State Board of Education’s adoption of a rule altering eligibility requirements for students with significant cognitive disabilities to learn with alternate standards and testing. After the rule gained publicity, the outcry grew. State education officials stepped up to quell the upset. Read on for that story and more Florida education news.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida House#State Of Florida#Democrats#Dems#Gop#Cuban#Democratic#American#U S Senate#Republicans
Tampa Bay Times

Will DeSantis give Tampa the transportation money it’s seeking?

TAMPA — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor convened a meeting of high-ranking state Department of Transportation officials Tuesday for a morning of what she characterized as productive discussions on sending state transportation money, including the recent $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill. Florida could receive $13 billion in federal funds to improve...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Florida courts play key role in school mask, academic freedom disputes

Courts continue to play a big role in the operations of Florida’s schools and universities, as judges are called upon to decide heated debates that embroil campuses across the state. Subjects under review include the ongoing dispute over mask mandates, and the recent battle over educators’ academic freedoms. Read on for those stories and more Florida education news.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Sorry, flying the flag doesn’t make you a patriot | Letters

If ‘Let’s go Brandon’ is what passes for oratory now, be very worried | Column, Nov. 4. I find it hard to believe we have gone from, ”We, the people,” to “Me, the people.” We aren’t concerned with the common good. I can’t respect someone’s request to wear a mask, but I will defend my right to not get vaccinated? I don’t get it. Somewhere along the line we have decided that simply flying a flag makes you a patriot. It doesn’t matter how you have defamed the image or what you put on it. No, a patriot defends the Constitution, defends freedom of speech‚ defends free elections and accepts the results of those elections. Disputes will be dealt with in a civil manner. We may be imperfect, but our democracy is the best on Earth. We need to grow it, not destroy it.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Tampa Bay Times

A boy dies after the system fails him | Letters

Julian Carter was Baker Acted 44 times. Without proper care, he died at 11. | Nov. 7. I read with disbelief the story of Julian Carter. And I teared up several times during the reading. In the late 1990s after I retired from 40 years of corporate life, I took the training and served for about four years as a Guardian Ad Litem in the 13th Judicial Circuit. In that time I represented 10 children ranging in age and severity of the child’s issues. I represented several “failure to thrive” children, most with successful outcomes after major interventions. I cannot imagine that during that interval, any child would have suffered like Julian without a similar major intervention by the court system. What in the world has happened to the system in the 20 years I have been gone?
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

This Jan. 6 insurrectionist said the quiet part out loud and got 60 days in jail | Column

She slammed down her white privilege like you’d slam down an American Express black card. Which is to say, with supreme confidence. Two months after posting video of herself in the mob of right-wing thugs who stormed the U.S. Capitol, Jenna Ryan went on Twitter to taunt her detractors. “Definitely not going to jail,” she wrote. “Sorry I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I’m not going to jail. Sorry to rain on your hater parade.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tampa Bay Times

How to begin the next generation of Holocaust education | Column

I’m not supposed to have ever existed. I am the grandson of Holocaust survivors. But for the heroic acts of people who gave up their lives, my grandparents would have been murdered, and I would have never been born. Every morning, before I get out of bed, the first thing I ask myself is what I am going to do today that will make me worthy of such sacrifice. It is the fuel that compels me to try to make a difference in the world every day.
EDUCATION
Tampa Bay Times

Here’s what to read from the left and the right | Column

We live in a partisan age, and our news habits can reinforce our own perspectives. Consider this an effort to broaden our collective outlook with essays beyond the range of our typical selections. FROM THE LEFT. From “Obama’s Failures Birthed Trumpism,” from an interview of David Sirota and Alex Gibney...
POLITICS
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
47K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy