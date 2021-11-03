Help needed in locating runaway

LAFAYETTE, La. – Help from the public is needed in locating a runaway.

Cam'ren Thomas, 16, was last seen in Lafayette after getting out of a foster parent's vehicle and running away.

If you have any information on Thomas, contact the Lafayette Police Department at

337) 291-8600 .

