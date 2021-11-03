CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

ASI award nominations due Nov. 19

By Meghan Dehn
KMZU
 9 days ago

ASI Annual Convention on Jan. 19-22, 2022, in San Diego, CA. Washington D.C.– Nominations for the 2022 ASI Awards is fast approaching. The deadline for all award nominations is Nov. 19, which will be presented during the 2022 ASI Annual Convention on Jan. 19-22, 2022, in San Diego, Calif. There are...

www.kmzu.com

Comments / 0

Related
sent-trib.com

Seeking nominations for Drum Major for Peace Award

The Bowling Green Human Relations Commission is seeking nominations for the annual Martin Luther King Drum Major for Peace award. The nominee should exemplify the betterment of peaceful, just and equitable human relations in the Bowling Green community and to promote respect for diversity. The nomination form, along with past...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
1380kcim.com

Iowa Soybean Association Seeks Nominations For Annual Awards

The Iowa Soybean Association (ISA) is seeking nominations for eight leadership awards. Nominations can be submitted on the ISA website through Tuesday, Nov. 9. A committee comprised of ISA farmer leaders and staff will review all nominees and recipients will be recognized at the annual banquet. “Many people are driven to deliver for Iowa soybean farmers,” says ISA President, Robb Ewoldt of Davenport. “It remains critical to recognize these meaningful contributions and celebrate an industry that continues to be a positive force for our state and country.” The eight nomination areas include: Legacy of Leadership for a member advancing the association goals and demonstrating a passion for growing the industry; the Rising Star for a high school senior or college student who actively promotes Iowa agriculture with plans to remain in the industry; New Leader is a member who has deepened their involvement with the association and in the industry; the Environmental Leader is a member improving on-farm environmental performance and leadership; the Innovator in Production Research is an individual, organization or company showing outstanding leadership in use of precision agriculture and research; the Friend of the Iowa Soybean Farmer is an elected leader or ISA partner who has a deep understanding of issues facing producers; the Policy Champion recognizes an ISA farmer and advocate member working to advance policy and regulatory issues benefitting the industry; and the Advocate for Iowa Agriculture is a member, individual, organization or company that effectively and accurately shares the story of modern agriculture. Nominations can be completed through the link included below.
AGRICULTURE
ExecutiveBiz

Executive Mosaic Opens Nominations for 2022 Wash100 Award

Executive Mosaic, a leadership media and events company in the government contracting sector, is calling for nominations for the ninth run of the Wash100 Award that annually honors GovCon leaders who exemplify commitment to achieving growth and innovation in the industry. The award also highlights a GovCon executive’s achievement, vision and leadership.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Chamber seeking nominations for annual awards

Nominations are currently being sought for the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Awards. The public is invited to submit nominations for these awards. Nomination forms, including criteria and submission information, are available from the Chamber of Commerce, Four Corners Center at 217 S. Church St., and can also be obtained from the Chamber’s website at www.bgchamber.net. Completed nomination forms should be returned by their respective dates listed below; no late submissions will be accepted.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Colorado State University

CSU ready to receive Best Teacher Awards nominations

Passionate. Inspirational. Mentorship. Trust. Those are some words used by colleagues and students to describe past winners of the Colorado State University Best Teacher Awards. Starting Nov. 4, nominations for the 2022 Best Teacher Awards are being accepted through Nov. 30. Anyone in the “Ramily” can nominate a teacher by...
COLORADO STATE
thefreepress.ca

Record number of nominations at 2021 Fernie business awards

It wasn’t quite a return to normal, but the 2021 Fernie Business Excellence Awards was the closest thing to a gala from times of old (2019) as Fernie had seen in a while. The raft of nominees was vast, with 491 business people, businesses and community groups held up by locals as worthy of winning awards – but alas there are only 12 awards to be given out.
ECONOMY
peoriatimes.com

Sunrise Mountain High School nominated for awards

The Foundation of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has determined the nominees for the 2021 National Student Production Awards, selected from high school student entries across the country in 25 programming and craft categories. Peoria Unified School District’s Sunrise Mountain High School received five nominations in...
PEORIA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asi#San Diego#Asi Annual Convention#The Camptender Award#The American Lamb Board#American Goat Federation#Sheep Genetics Usa#Sheep Heritage Foundation#Sheep Venture Company#Western Range Association
News4Jax.com

NOW: Submit nominations for the 2022 Jacksonville Image Awards

News4Jax (WJXT/WCWJ) is proud to partner with The Porter Law Firm to present the Third Annual Jacksonville Image Awards. News4Jax (WJXT/WCWJ) is committed to informing and celebrating the communities we serve. The Jacksonville Image Awards were created to honor and celebrate achievements of individuals and organizations in the African American community to inspire, educate, and enlighten everyone we reach that success is achievable and should be celebrated.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
stjohnsource.com

Deadline is Nov. 15 for Environmental Leadership Award Nominations

The deadline for nominations for the Euan P. McFarlane Environmental Leadership Award, established to acknowledge individuals age 30 and younger who have displayed both exemplary and sustained leadership on behalf of the environment in the insular Caribbean, is Nov. 15. For over three decades, the award has consistently recognized and...
ENVIRONMENT
The State Journal

MFN seeks nominations for Writing Women Into History awards

MACOMB — The Macomb Feminist Network is currently seeking nominations for the 2022 Writing Women into History awards. The awards, established in 2010, honor, promote and expand knowledge of the extraordinary contributions individual women have made in shaping and strengthening the local community. Women eligible to be nominated for this...
MACOMB, IL
Biz Times

BizTimes seeks nominations for Entrepreneur and Innovation Awards

BizTimes Media is seeking nominations for its Entrepreneur and Innovations Awards, which will be presented at the Innovation + Entrepreneurship Forum on Dec. 10. The awards program will shine the spotlight on the region’s most successful entrepreneurs and the most innovative products, services or processes developed by southeastern Wisconsin companies.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
timberlakesouthdakota.com

Nominations sought for TL teacher, support staff awards

The Timber Lake School District is seeking nominations for its annual Teacher of the Year Award and the Missy Stover Award, formerly known as Support Staff Member of the Year Award. Nomination forms are available on the school district website at www.timberlakeschool.org/ or in the school offices and must be returned in a sealed envelope by Feb. 4, 2022. Nominations for Teacher of the Year…
TIMBER LAKE, SD
CNBC

Did it for the money: This 32-year-old joined the Army for a $300,000 dental school scholarship

Andrew Vo was raised in Huntington Beach, California by his mother, a refugee from Vietnam. "My parents immigrated from Vietnam during the Vietnam War, so we didn't have much growing up. We were considered lower class," he says, humbly comparing his own childhood to that of his mother's, who grew up living in a one-bedroom apartment with 9 brothers and sisters. "My mom literally worked every single day of her life to help support the family, her siblings, because she lost her parents at a very young age during the Vietnam War."
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Volume One

City Seeks Nominations for Sustainable Eau Claire Awards

Do you know of a person or a business that has achieved sustainability success that deserves public recognition? For the sixth year in a row, the City of Eau Claire’s Sustainability Advisory Committee will grant the Sustainable Eau Claire Awards. The awards recognize individuals, businesses, and organizations that are committed to creating a more sustainable Eau Claire. Possible nomination categories include: Clean-up or Beautification; Energy: Renewables, Efficiency or Conservation; Environmental Education; Exceptional Natural Resources Steward; Green Building Design; Green Products or Practices; Local, Sustainable, Healthy Food; Transportation Innovations; Waste Reduction, Composting or Recycling; Water Quality or Water Conservation; Student Leadership in Sustainability. The awards are meant to also encourage residents, businesses, community groups, and others to implement similar actions. Plans for the award ceremony are to be determined, and it may be held virtually because of COVID-19. Applications are due by Thursday, Dec. 9. For more information and to learn how to apply, visit eauclairewi.gov.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
amazingmadison.com

Rounds nominates Colman family for Angels in Adoption Award

From left to right, back to front: Adam (19), Christopher (15), Amanda (19), Mikano (12), Daniela (16), Sandra and Chad Lee Photo taken by Haley Zacharias Photography. U.S. Senator Mike Rounds announced Monday that he has nominated Sandra and Chad Lee of Colman for the 2021 Angels in Adoption Award, presented by the Congressional Coalition on Adoption. Sandra and Chad, along with their children Adam and Amanda, adopted Daniela, Christopher and Mikano from Haiti in 2010.
COLMAN, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy