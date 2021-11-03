ASI award nominations due Nov. 19

Do you know of a person or a business that has achieved sustainability success that deserves public recognition? For the sixth year in a row, the City of Eau Claire’s Sustainability Advisory Committee will grant the Sustainable Eau Claire Awards. The awards recognize individuals, businesses, and organizations that are committed to creating a more sustainable Eau Claire. Possible nomination categories include: Clean-up or Beautification; Energy: Renewables, Efficiency or Conservation; Environmental Education; Exceptional Natural Resources Steward; Green Building Design; Green Products or Practices; Local, Sustainable, Healthy Food; Transportation Innovations; Waste Reduction, Composting or Recycling; Water Quality or Water Conservation; Student Leadership in Sustainability. The awards are meant to also encourage residents, businesses, community groups, and others to implement similar actions. Plans for the award ceremony are to be determined, and it may be held virtually because of COVID-19. Applications are due by Thursday, Dec. 9. For more information and to learn how to apply, visit eauclairewi.gov.
