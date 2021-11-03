Enasidenib plus Azacytidine Improved Response Rates for Newly Diagnosed IDH2-Mutant Acute Myeloid Leukemia
A phase 1b/2 trial found that the combination of enasidenib plus azacytidine improved overall responses and was well tolerated compared with azacytidine monotherapy for patients with newly diagnosed, mutant-IDH2 acute myeloid leukemia. Enasidenib plus azacytidine was well tolerated and improved responses compared with azacytidine treatment alone among patients with...www.cancernetwork.com
