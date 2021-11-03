CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Enasidenib plus Azacytidine Improved Response Rates for Newly Diagnosed IDH2-Mutant Acute Myeloid Leukemia

By Matthew Fowler
cancernetwork.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA phase 1b/2 trial found that the combination of enasidenib plus azacytidine improved overall responses and was well tolerated compared with azacytidine monotherapy for patients with newly diagnosed, mutant-IDH2 acute myeloid leukemia. Enasidenib plus azacytidine was well tolerated and improved responses compared with azacytidine treatment alone among patients with...

www.cancernetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
bcm.edu

A potential Achilles heel of pediatric acute myeloid leukemia

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a type of blood cancer that makes it hard for the body to fight infection. Dr. Joanna Yi, assistant professor of pediatrics-oncology at Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children’s Hospital, studies AML in children. In this study, she and her colleagues focused on finding more effective and less toxic treatments for this devastating disease.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Asciminib Granted Accelerated Approval by FDA for Ph+ Chronic Myeloid Leukemia in 2 Indications

The FDA granted accelerated approval to asciminib for the treatment of patients with Philadelphia chromosome–positive chronic myeloid leukemia for 2 indications. The FDA granted accelerated approval to asciminib (Scemblix) for the treatment of patients with Philadelphia chromosome (Ph)–positive chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) in chronic phase who previously received treatment with 2 or more tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), according to a press release from Novartis; additionally, a full approval was granted to the drug for patients with Ph-positive CML in chronic phase with a T315I mutation.1.
CANCER
Nature.com

A prospective biomarker analysis of alvocidib followed by cytarabine and mitoxantrone in MCL-1-dependent relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia

Overall outcomes are dismal in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Alvocidib is a multi-cyclin-dependent kinase (multi-CDK) inhibitor with potent activity against CDK9. CDK9 forms a complex with cyclin T1, positive transcription elongation factor b, which exists in a superenhancer complex to regulate the activity of RNA-polymerase II. By inhibiting CDK9, alvocidib leads to the suppression of RNA-polymerase II-mediated transcription of myeloid cell leukemia-1 (MCL-1), a pro-survival BCL-2 family member that inhibits the intrinsic pathway of apoptosis and promotes leukemia survival [1]. MCL-1 has a short half-life and is dependent on continuous transcription from RNA-polymerase II for activity [2]. There is a strong rationale to investigate targeted strategies of MCL-1 inhibition in diverse AML treatment settings.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Finding new targets for acute myeloid leukemia in children

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is the second most common leukemia diagnosed in children. It is hard to treat and can be fatal in some cases. While there have been some recent successes with genetically targeted therapies for adults, AML has different genetic features in children, and care has been slow to advance.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acute Myeloid Leukemia#Acute Leukemia#Idh2#Mutant#Lancet Oncology#Orr#Ci#Azacytidine Group#Ecog
targetedonc.com

Treatment Options for Newly Diagnosed Follicular Lymphoma

Mark J. Roschewski, MD, discusses standard of care options for the treatment of follicular lymphoma. Mark J. Roschewski, MD, a senior clinician and the clinical director of the Lymphoid Malignancies Branch of the Center for Cancer Research at the National Cancer Institute, discusses standard of care options for the treatment of follicular lymphoma.
CANCER
EurekAlert

Oncotarget: Inducing apoptosis in T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia

Oncotarget published "Inhibition of the MAP2K7-JNK pathway with 5Z-7-oxozeaenol induces apoptosis in T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia" which reported that mechanistically, 5Z7O-mediated apoptosis was caused by the downregulation of regulators of the G2/M checkpoint and the inhibition of survival pathways. The anti-leukemic capacity of 5Z7O was evaluated using leukemic cells from...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Non-Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma Strongly Associated With Proliferative Disease Subtypes

A notable association has been identified between non-clear cell renal cell carcinoma and proliferative disease. Non-clear cell renal cell carcinoma (nccRCC) appears to have a strong association with proliferative disease subtypes and a weak association with angiogenic subtypes vs ccRCC, according to findings from an analysis of real-world RCC samples presented at the 2021 International Kidney Cancer Association North America meeting.
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Treatment for Relapsed or Refractory Disease

While many people do well with initial treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), some require more treatment. These people have either relapsed or have refractory disease. AML is a blood cancer affecting certain types of white blood cells. Relapsed disease means the disease that once responded to treatment and reached...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
targetedonc.com

Roundtable Discussion: Shain Looks at the Role of Transplant Eligibility in Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

A 51-year-old man presented with worsening fatigue on exertion and pallor, with an ECOG performance score of 1. He eventually received a diagnosis of stage II standard-risk multiple myeloma after testing and examination. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Kenneth Shain, MD, PhD, of Morsani College of Medicine at...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Moderna Vaccine Appears to be Safe for Those Undergoing Radiotherapy

Patients with cancer who have underwent radiotherapy within 6 months did not experience any notable safety concerns after receiving the Moderna mRNA-1273 vaccine. The Moderna mRNA-1273 COVID-19 vaccine appears to be well tolerated in patients with cancer who have received radiotherapy within 6 months of vaccination, according to a study published in The Lancet Oncology.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Preclinical Data Show Promise of Seribantumab in HER3-Positive Cell Lines

In this edition of Between the Lines, D. Ross Camidge, MD, PhD, and Alexander I. Spira, MD, PhD, examined preclinical data for seribantumab in patient-derived cell lines with NRG1 fusions.1. These early results for the anti-HER3 antibody in NRG1-rearranged lung and breast cancer cells demonstrated the agent’s ability to inhibit...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Updates in Therapies of Relapsed and Refractory Follicular Lymphoma

In this CancerNetwork® OncView™ program, faculty panelist Connie Batlevi, MD, PhD, explains the treatment options in this disease space and discusses a recent drug approval. In a recent OncView™ discussion, Connie Lee Batlevi, MD, PhD, a medical oncologist focused on the treatment of Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphomas at Memorial Sloan...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Neoadjuvant Nivolumab/Chemo Combo Yields Significant EFS Improvement in Resectable NSCLC

Findings from the CheckMate 816 trial indicated that the combination of nivolumab and chemotherapy as neoadjuvant therapy resulted in a significant event-free survival benefit for patients with resectable non–small cell lung cancer. Treatment with neoadjuvant nivolumab (Opdivo) plus chemotherapy resulted in a significant improvement in event-free survival (EFS) among patients...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Individuals With HPV-Positive Oropharynx Cancer Likely to Have Pathologic ENE, Positive Margins Following TORS

Patients who received transoral robotic surgery for human papillomavirus–positive oropharynx squamous cell carcinoma were likely to experience pathologic extra nodal extension and positive margins following surgery. Transoral robotic surgery in a population of patients with have human papillomavirus (HPV)–positive oropharynx squamous cell carcinoma (OPSCC) who did not have obvious extra...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Enasidenib/Azacitidine Combo Yields Promising Overall Response Rate In IDH2+ AML

Patients with mutant-IDH2 acute myeloid leukemia experienced a better overall response rate when treated with enasidenib plus azacitidine compared with azacitidine alone. Overall response rates were improved with the use of enasidenib (Idhifa) plus azacitidine (Vidaza) compared with azacytidine monotherapy for patients with newly diagnosed IDH2-mutant acute myeloid leukemia (AML), according to results from an ongoing phase 1b/2 study (NCT02677922) that was published in The Lancet Oncology.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

High/Low Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy Administration Yields Comparable OS Benefit in Advanced Ovarian Cancer

A comparative study indicated that patients with advanced ovarian cancer who received high and low doses of neoadjuvant chemotherapy experienced similar improvements in overall survival. A comparative study found that those who received low-use neoadjuvant chemotherapy compared with a high-use therapy had similar improvements in overall survival (OS), with high-use...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Hossein Borghaei, DO, MS, Discusses the TROPION-Lung04 Trial Rationale in NSCLC

CancerNetwork® sat down with Hossein Borghaei, DO, MS, to talk about the rationale behind the TROPION-Lung04 trial using Dato-DXd plus durvalumab. CancerNetwork® spoke with Hossein Borghaei, DO, MS, of the Fox Chase Cancer Center and Thoracic Malignancies Chair for the journal ONCOLOGY®, about the actively recruiting TROPION-Lung04 study (NCT04612751) and the use of Datopotamab Deruxtecan (Dato-DXd) in combination with durvalumab (Imfinzi) for patients with advanced or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer. This ongoing phase 1 trial is examining how patients who were pretreated or are treatment naïve will respond to the combination with or without 4 cycles of platinum chemotherapy in the metastatic setting.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

C. Jillian Tsai, MD, PhD, Discussed the Rationale for Using Consolidation Radiotherapy in Oligoprogressive Metastatic Disease

CancerNetwork® sat down with C. Jillian Tsai, MD, PhD, at the 2021 American Society for Radiation Oncology to talk about why consolidative radiotherapy may be beneficial against oligoprogression in metastatic breast and lung cancer. At the 2021 American Society for Radiation Oncology, CancerNetwork® spoke with C. Jillian Tsai, MD, PhD,a...
CANCER
survivornet.com

Gutsy Girl, 5, Insists Her Aches, Fatigue, And Struggle To Walk Are Not ‘Growing Pains,’ Gets Stage IV Neuroblastoma Diagnosis Days Before Christmas

A brave little girl is battling a very big disease that almost went undetected after doctors initially misdiagnosed her symptoms. Charlotte “Charlie” West, 5, experienced months of exhaustion and pain that doctors insisted were just “growing pains” before learning she had stage IV neuroblastoma, a cancer that develops from immature nerve cells found in several areas of the body.
CANCER
survivornet.com

Former Bank Director, 52, Kept Falling Asleep in Meetings, Then She Found Out She Had Multiple Myeloma; Coping with the Shock of a Cancer Diagnosis

Lisa Stephenson was shocked when she learned of her multiple myeloma diagnosis. She’d began falling asleep in board meetings, but the regular flyer and 70-hour-a-week worker didn’t think there was any serious underlying cause. Multiple myeloma is a blood cancer involving plasma cells – a certain kind of mature white...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy