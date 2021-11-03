Enasidenib plus Azacytidine Improved Response Rates for Newly Diagnosed IDH2-Mutant Acute Myeloid Leukemia

CancerNetwork® sat down with Hossein Borghaei, DO, MS, to talk about the rationale behind the TROPION-Lung04 trial using Dato-DXd plus durvalumab. CancerNetwork® spoke with Hossein Borghaei, DO, MS, of the Fox Chase Cancer Center and Thoracic Malignancies Chair for the journal ONCOLOGY®, about the actively recruiting TROPION-Lung04 study (NCT04612751) and the use of Datopotamab Deruxtecan (Dato-DXd) in combination with durvalumab (Imfinzi) for patients with advanced or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer. This ongoing phase 1 trial is examining how patients who were pretreated or are treatment naïve will respond to the combination with or without 4 cycles of platinum chemotherapy in the metastatic setting.

CANCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO