Four-time All-Star reliever Dellin Betances qualifies for free agency

Dellin Betances Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Major League Baseball Players Association released its initial list of major league free agents Wednesday afternoon. Among them was Mets reliever Dellin Betances, who failed to trigger the innings threshold necessary to vest a $1M player option (h/t to Tim Britton of the Athletic).

The past two seasons have been disastrous for Betances, who has tallied just 12 2/3 combined innings because of injuries. He allowed 10 runs in that span, certainly not what the Mets had in mind when signing the big right-hander to a $13.5M guarantee over the 2019-20 offseason. Betances was one of the game’s most fearsome relievers during his peak with the Yankees, but it’s now been three years since he’s remained healthy. The 33-year-old missed almost all of this past season thanks to a shoulder injury that required surgery.

Now that he’s back on the open market, Betances might need to throw a showcase whenever he’s back to full health. He could be looking at minor league offers after three straight lost seasons, although there should still be plenty of teams willing to at least give him a look in spring training if he’s healthy.