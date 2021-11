You see, on the Internet, you’re not a person. You’re a data point. A small player in a grand A/B testing experiment of an intricate user journey. Are you browsing for flight tickets to Hawaii? You’re shown ads of the hotels that paid the most money for those ads - not necessarily in your best interests. Are you looking to buy that new 4K TV? Your YouTube ads are now ads of 4K televisions to help sway your decision, instead of helping you make an informed decision Are you looking to buy insurance? Companies pay $60 per click, just be at the top when you search for ‘buy insurance’. Does the search engine serve you better or the advertiser?

INTERNET ・ 4 DAYS AGO