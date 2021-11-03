CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Grains lower, livestock higher

Durango Herald
 9 days ago

Wheat for Dec. was off 10.50 cents at $7.81 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 9 cents...

www.durangoherald.com

agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Contracts Trade Lower Into Afternoon

Heading into Tuesday afternoon, livestock futures are mostly lower as traders seem to be waiting on lively action in the cash markets before they push harder for higher prices. Thus far Tuesday has been a slow, uneventful day in the livestock complex with most of the futures trending lower. Tuesday’s...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Soybeans Drag Markets Lower

December soybean oil closed down 1.45 cent and January soybeans were down 21 1/2 cents, succumbing to pressure from lower oil prices and the anticipation of another record harvest for Brazil in early 2022. Corn and all three U.S. wheats finished lower, in spite of USDA’s report 48.2 mb of corn sold for export last week.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Mostly Lower as Spring Wheat Falls Back

One day after posting its highest spot close since 2011, December Minneapolis wheat fell back 31 1/2 cents, spooked by a weakening in cash basis levels. January soybeans closed down 12 cents, pressured by a drop in crude oil and by rumors China bought winter soybeans from Brazil. December corn...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Mostly Higher to Cap a Higher Week

December corn, January soybeans and two of three U.S. wheat futures all closed higher Friday, finishing the last week of October on a bullish note for all the active grain contracts. Grains were also able to ignore higher trading in Friday’s U.S. Dollar Index, brought on by investor concerns about Europe.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Row Crops Higher Overnight

Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is up 1 1/4 cents, November soybeans are up 3 cents and December KC wheat is down 6 cents. CME GLOBEX RECAP: Early Friday, Dow Jones futures are a little lower, in line with European markets after the Wall Street Journal reported earnings at Apple and Amazon have been hurt by supply chain problems. RTTNews.com reported GDP in the euro area was up 2.2% in the third quarter, a little higher than expected.
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Oil futures post a modest climb, a day after a sharp drop in prices

Oil futures ended Thursday's session with a modest gain, with U.S. prices recouping only a small portion of the more than 3% loss they suffered a day earlier on the back of a weekly rise in U.S. crude inventories and strength in the U.S. dollar. Talk of a release from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve has weighed on oil prices, "although it's not immediately clear what effect such a release might have apart from keeping a lid on prices," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. December West Texas Intermediate oil rose 25 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $81.59 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange following a 3.3% loss on Wednesday.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil futures pare losses as EIA reports a weekly rise in U.S. crude supplies, but product stocks decline

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 1 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 5. That matched the average increase expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 2.5 million-barrel decline, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 1.6 million barrels for gasoline and 2.6 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supplies to decrease by 1.6 million barrels for gasoline, but distillate stockpiles were expected to show no change for the week. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub unchanged for the week. Oil prices pared some of its earlier losses after the EIA data. December West Texas Intermediate crude contract was down 43 cents, or 0.5%, at $83.72 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It traded at $83.70 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil futures suffer first loss in 4 sessions

Oil futures declined on Wednesday to post their first loss in four sessions. Prices fell sharply on the back of a weekly climb in U.S. crude inventories reported by the Energy Information Administration, and a sharp climb in the ICE U.S. Dollar index also weighed on dollar-denominated prices for oil. Traders also continued to weigh the possibility that the Biden administration will release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as the government looks for ways to ease prices of the commodity. December West Texas Intermediate oil fell $2.81, or 3.3%, to settle at $81.34 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EIA reports a small weekly climb in natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 7 billion cubic feet for the week ended Nov. 5. That was less than half the average increase of 15 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The EIA released its report a day early because of Thursday's Veterans Day holiday. Total stocks now stand at 3.618 trillion cubic feet, down 308 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 119 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, December natural gas traded down by 15.3 cents, or 3.1%, at $4.826 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $4.916 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle at a 2-week high

Oil futures climbed Tuesday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in two weeks. Some analysts pointed out that talk of a potential release of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve highlights a shortage of crude supplies. An SPR release would be a "short-term measure at best," since any inventory drawn from the reserve would have to eventually be replenished, Manish Raj, chief financial officer at Velandera Energy Partners, told MarketWatch. Oil prices may even rise in response to an SPR release, he said, as the move "will be seen as a desperate attempt that highlights the acute shortage of oil." Meanwhile, the Energy Information Administration lifted its 2021 price forecasts for regular retail gasoline and U.S. benchmark crude. December West Texas Intermediate oil rose $2.22, or 2.7%, to settle at $84.15 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Oct. 26, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC

