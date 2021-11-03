Macron raises final toast to Merkel in Burgundy wine capital
PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron gave Germany’s outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel an affectionate and stylish send-off on Wednesday with a visit to the heart of the Burgundy wine-growing region, a piano recital in a chateau and a private dinner. Rather than a grand state dinner at the...
French President Emmanuel Macron threw diplomacy aside at the G-20 summit in Rome on Sunday, bluntly saying Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison lied about a broken submarine deal. Approached by reporters in the halls, the French leader did not hide his feelings of betrayal after Australia aligned itself with the...
Britain's terse reaction to Joe Biden's attempt to appease France is another attempt that went astray after the AUKUS deal caused the initial problem. French President Macron has not definitively said the US, UK, and especially Australia are still out in the cold. Joe Biden's stressed US, France special relationship.
Elysée officials have expressed fury at the decision of Australian prime minister, Scott Morrison, to leak a private text message from the French president, Emmanuel Macron, as the diplomatic rift between the two countries deepened. “Confidence has been completely shattered,” a close adviser to Macron told French media on Tuesday....
PARIS (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris kicked off a four-day visit to Paris and charm offensive Tuesday aimed at shoring up relations with France, America’s oldest ally. Washington’s relationship with Paris hit a historic low this year after a U.S.-British submarine deal with Australia scuttled a French contract...
French first lady Brigitte Macron stepped out in her most coziest outfit yet.
While walking in Biarritz, France, during the G7 summit on Nov. 6, Macron wore a loose-fitting white blouse that featured a tie front knot and gold buttons. She paired her top with dark blue skinny jeans complete with a red studded belt.
For footwear, Macron sported a pair of white, Louis Vuitton Run Away sneakers. The footwear is a reinterpretation of the classic running shoe. This version is crafted from supple calf leather and patent monogram canvas, and features a gold-tone metal plaque and the brand’s logo on the...
French right-wing presidential candidates vying to clinch the nomination for the Republicans party took aim at President Emmanuel Macron on Monday in the first of several televised debates they hope will energise their flagging campaigns.
More than 100,000 card-carrying members of the party, which traces its roots back to post-war leader Charles de Gaulle, will choose their nominee at a congress on December 4.
Five candidates took part in three hours of debate on Monday night that saw broad consensus on traditional right-wing themes such as immigration, delinquency and radical Islam -- as well as the perceived inadequacies of Macron.
Former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier called security "the main failure of this presidential term", while regional leader Valerie Pecresse accused the 43-year-old head of state of "burning up our cash" with his management of the Covid-19 crisis.
Greece and Germany will bring down the curtain on a frequently difficult chapter in relations when Angela Merkel on Friday embarked on her final visit to Athens as chancellor.
Meeting with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Merkel said relations with Athens "went through ups and downs, but are based on solid foundations."
"What gave us strength during this period... was that we always had the feeling that we belong together," the chancellor said through a translator.
German financial rectitude never sat well with Greeks, who made both Merkel and her then-finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble the target of their anger as the country was buffeted by the financial crisis post-2008 that led the European Union to impose tough austerity measures.
(Rome Special Envoy). Alberto Fernandez A raid begins today in Rome to gain political support, allowing it to close the extended facilities deal. International Monetary Fund (IMF), after a few months of the expiration of a capital allocation, the country can not compensate with the country’s public reserves. Central Bank.
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Just who is Angela Merkel, and how did this plainspoken, uncharismatic woman become the world’s most respected leader?. The mystery surrounding Merkel is deep; she may be the most private public figure in the world....
Berlin [Germany], October 29 (ANI/Sputnik): Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss international and European issues during a meeting in France on November 3, German Government Deputy Spokesperson Martina Fitz said on Friday. Merkel will arrive in the French city of Beaune on November 3...
GLASGOW, Scotland — Germany’s outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel urged other countries to put a price on carbon emissions, which are the main cause of global warming. Merkel — who chaired the first Conference of the Parties, or COP1, in 1995 — said the world needs a “comprehensive transformation” of way people live and work if it wants to curb climate change.
French President Emmanuel Macron hosts outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel for a valedictory visit as she bows out after 16 years in power. Merkel receives the Grand Cross, the highest distinction of the Legion d'Honneur, France's chief honour.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is pitching in on the White House charm offensive aimed at French President Emmanuel Macron. The vice president arrives in Paris on Tuesday for a four-day visit, the latest move in a concerted effort by the Biden administration to shore up the U.S. relationship with America’s oldest ally. Washington’s relations with Paris hit a historic low this year after a U.S.-British submarine deal with Australia scuttled a French deal with the Australians.
PARIS (Reuters) – President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that now was not the time to push ahead with pension reform, as a fifth wave of COVID infections took hold in Europe, leaving it highly unlikely he would see through a reform wanted to help create a more flexible labour market before next spring’s election.
France on Tuesday handed back 26 treasures that were looted from Benin during colonial times, fulfilling a promise made by President Emmanuel Macron to restore a lost part of Africa's heritage.
Benin President Patrice Talon and Culture Minister Jean-Michel Abimbola travelled to Paris to bring home the artefacts that were snatched by French forces 130 years ago.
Talon said he felt "overwhelming emotion" at recovering the objects taken during the ransacking of the kingdom of Dahomey in the south of present-day Benin, including a royal throne.
Speaking to reporters at the presidential palace in Paris, where France signed over the artefacts to Benin, Talon said the treasures were much more than cultural goods -- the term used by France to describe them.
Former French leader Francois Hollande will testify Wednesday in the trial over the November 2015 Paris terror attacks, facing questions over how a jihadist commando was able to evade detection while preparing the atrocities that would shake France to its core. Life for Paris, a victims' association that is one of several plaintiffs in the November 2015 attacks trial, called for Hollande to testify as a witness over his government's efforts to counter the jihadist threat.
People over 65 in France will need to show proof of a Covid-19 booster jab to be able to visit restaurants, attend cultural events and take intercity trains, President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday.
The pass has become a routine part of life for many people in France since August, with a complete course of vaccinations generating a QR code that is shown on entry to gain access to venues.
"From December 15, you (over-65s) will need to provide proof of a booster jab to extend the validity of your health pass," Macron said in an address to the nation warning that Covid-19 infection rates are climbing again in France.
Due to the rebound, masks will also again be compulsory for all students at elementary schools from next Monday, the education ministry announced after Macron's speech.
