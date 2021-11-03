The Hot Cast: The Coach Show

Assistant coach Josh Sash went on Bison 1660's Coaches Show to talk about the team, and discuss what it's like coming off the COVID season. “This basketball season is a year-round type of deal. We’re going for seven weeks in the summertime, we have a certain number of hours leading up to the Fall regular season start-date that we have to practice. I thought in the Fall this year, it was slightly different than last year. Last year, we had more of a new group, so it was a lot more break down, teaching technical things such as closeouts. Not saying we aren’t still practicing those things, but now the pace is a lot faster with this team just because we have more guys back.”

BASKETBALL ・ 6 DAYS AGO