CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

The Hot Cast: The Coach Show

By Hot Time in Old Town
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRuben and RJ are back on an off weekend for once to talk about all the discourse surrounding the local men’s...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Four Things Coach Sash said on the Coaches Show

Assistant coach Josh Sash went on Bison 1660's Coaches Show to talk about the team, and discuss what it's like coming off the COVID season. “This basketball season is a year-round type of deal. We’re going for seven weeks in the summertime, we have a certain number of hours leading up to the Fall regular season start-date that we have to practice. I thought in the Fall this year, it was slightly different than last year. Last year, we had more of a new group, so it was a lot more break down, teaching technical things such as closeouts. Not saying we aren’t still practicing those things, but now the pace is a lot faster with this team just because we have more guys back.”
BASKETBALL
Derrick

Aiyuk shows progress for 49ers after 'words' with coach

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Aiyuk needed a restart to his disappointing second season in the NFL when the San Francisco 49ers headed into their bye week. After being a no-show offensively early in the season, Aiyuk is coming off his best game of the year last week at Chicago with four catches for 45 yards, a 21-yard punt return that set up a TD and a key downfield block on a 39-yard run by Elijah Mitchell that helped seal the game.
NFL
chatsports.com

The 2021-22 men's college basketball coaching hot seat, and the candidates on deck

Two offseasons ago, the coronavirus pandemic created one of the quietest coaching carousels we've seen in a long time. Only one power conference program (Wake Forest) changed coaches. At the outset of last season, some in the industry wondered whether we might see a continuation of that trend, with few changes and teams hesitant to pay big money for buyouts and hires in a college sports environment were resources had become strained.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Bradley
espn700sports.com

Utah MBB Coaches Show with Craig Smith

The Coaches Show is back! Craig Smith makes his debut with Voice of the Utes Bill Riley as tip-off fast approaches… Coach previews the season and discusses tomorrow’s game vs Abilene Christian. Subscribe to ESPN700's News!. Get the latest sports news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox...
UTAH STATE
chatsports.com

Across State Lines: Matt Besler Retires From Professional Soccer

Former Sporting Kansas City defender and captain, and Kansas City native, Matt Besler has called time on his professional soccer career. Besler announced his retirement in a post on Twitter today after Austin FC’s inaugural season ended on Sunday. Besler hadn’t played for Austin since suffering a concussion in a 2-1 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps on September 4th. He made 20 appearances for Austin this year at center back, including appearing in both games in Kansas City when Austin came to visit. The 34 year old made 314 appearances in league play, 294 of them for Kansas City and 285 starts.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching Tree#Philosophy#Nycfc
chatsports.com

Two-Sport Star Recruit Riley Quick Chooses Baseball Over Football

As scouts took in the freshest look at then-high school junior offensive tackle recruit Pierce Quick, Wayne Quick put onlookers on notice for the Alabama verbal commitment's little brother Riley. "Wait until you see the next one, though you'll cover him for baseball," Wayne said. That was in 2018. It...
chatsports.com

Texas Rangers hire Tim Hyers to be hitting coach

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers named Tim Hyers as their hitting coach Wednesday after he spent the past four seasons in the same role for the Boston Red Sox. Hyers and Rangers manager Chris Woodward worked together as assistants on manager Dave Roberts' staff with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016 and 2017.
MLB
belhaven.edu

Belhaven Football Coach's Show: Episode Eight

JACKSON, Miss. - The latest episode of the 2021 Belhaven Football Coach's Show is now live on the Belhaven University Youtube page. On this week's episode Belhaven Head Coach Blaine McCorkle sits down with Kenneth Nash to talk through the Blazers' impressive road win at Howard Payne University on Saturday that ended the Yellow Jackets unbeaten season. With the win the Blazers picked up their first vote in the AFCA DIII poll ahead of a big matchup against #2 Mary Hardin-Baylor.
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
sportstalkline.com

Nagy on Fields performance vs 49ers | Coaches Show

Head coach Matt Nagy and defensive coordinator Sean Desai talk with voice of the Bears Jeff Joniak on the Chicago Bears Coaches Show. Subscribe to the Bears YT Channel: http://chgobrs.com/1LfmYsY. More Bears NFL Action: https://bit.ly/33gtjDp. #ChicagoBears #Bears #NFL. Keep up-to-date on all things Bears:. Visit http://www.ChicagoBears.com for more. Follow: http://Twitter.com/ChicagoBears.
NFL
somerset106.com

Hot Stove League Show

The 2021-2022 off-season Hot Stove League Show kicks-off tomorrow evening from 6p-7p on WTLO AM 1480/97.7 FM. Tommy Thrall and Jim Day will be joined by the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Bobby Nightengale, representing the local chapter of the BBWAA. He’ll not only be on hand to talk about last season and...
BASEBALL
chatsports.com

The problem with signing Chris Taylor

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder/jack of all trades Chris Taylor is the new hotness right now. At a time when versatility is highly prized, Taylor is hitting the market as the most versatile player on the market. He played every position except first base, pitcher and catcher in 2021. Over the past several seasons with the Dodgers, he’s provided Los Angeles the flexibility to mix and match with their starting lineups, moving Taylor around to wherever he might be needed. As teams are looking to emulate that approach, they are looking for Chris Taylor-esque players, and, well, whaddya know, Chris Taylor himself is on the free agent market, and they don’t get more Chris Taylor-esque than the original model.
MLB
chatsports.com

FIU Director of Sports and Entertainment Pete Garcia will resign

Per multiple sources, Florida International Director of Sports and Entertainment Pete Garcia will announce his resignation from the position. Garcia’s contract had been set to expire on July 31, 2022 — a COVID-related extension from the contract’s original end date of July 31, 2021. Sources: FIU Director of Sports and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Important quotes after the Saints disappointing loss to Falcons include criticism of dropped passes

“It is a tough way to lose a game. Tip your hat to Atlanta. I thought they played better than us today. You can focus more on the result of that game. As a coach, our jobs are to focus on what caused the result. We did not do enough things well today. That always bothers you as the coach because you’re wanting to see your performance be more consistent, better, but there were too many penalties, too many long yardage situations. We put ourselves behind the eight-ball a number of times on offense in the first half.
NFL
chatsports.com

Bucs Dugout talks with Max Kranick

No baseball player ever forgets his major league debut, and that goes for Max Kranick. But for the young Pirates right-hander, his arrival to the Show on June 27 came on a pretty big stage—Busch Stadium in St. Louis. The first Cardinals batter he faced, Dylan Carlson, was a fellow rookie much like him, a low-round draftee making a name for himself.
MLB
Robb Report

‘Succession’ Recap: As Cousin Greg Makes His Move, Kendall and Logan Go on a Date

Will Cousin Greg switch sides? Pour yourself a rum and Coke, then chug it! It’s time for another episode of Succession, and this week, it’s all about leverage. A lot of people have it, and everyone is using it—even Tattoo Guy! Both teams, Logan and Kendall, understand how shaky their paths to power are, and they need every advantage they can get. Or as Logan so eloquently puts it, “Everything is coming up fuck.” That means recruiting people to their side, but can they do it? And how much will it cost them? The hour kicks off with Kendall still rejoicing over...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy