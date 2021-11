PHOENIX – Avondale is the latest Valley city to take part in Salt River Project’s Right Tree Right Place program, which addresses issues of safety and sustainability. “The way that it works is we identify city-owned trees that are infringing on power lines and we work with SRP to identify those trees that can cause trouble by growing too tall,” Danae Presler, Avondale sustainability officer, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Monday.

