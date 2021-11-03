CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Asian shares rise after Fed says economic aid will wind down

By YURI KAGEYAMA AP Business Writer
Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Asian shares rose Thursday, boosted by the announcement from the U.S. Federal...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times Daily

Stocks retreat in Asia as China inflation pushes higher

Asian shares fell Wednesday, tracking Wall Street’s retreat, with Chinese benchmarks leading the decline after the government reported a surge in inflation in October. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto...
BUSINESS
Times Daily

World shares mixed as China inflation pushes higher

Shares opened higher in Europe after mostly falling in Asia on Wednesday as China reported that inflation surged in October. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per...
BUSINESS
Times Daily

Germany's economic advisers cut 2021 growth forecast

BERLIN (AP) — The German government's panel of independent economic advisers on Wednesday cut its 2021 growth prediction for Europe's biggest economy to 2.7%, the latest in a series of downgrades by forecasters. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Gold hits 2-month peak on dollar retreat

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,817.65 per ounce by 0127 GMT, having hit its highest since Sept. 7 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,822.30. Gold prices extended a rally to hit a two-month high on Monday as a retreating dollar bolstered the precious metal's appeal.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Shares#The Extraordinary#Pandemic#Rose#U S Federal Reserve#Fed#Ap#The U S Federal Reserve
Rob Adams

Fed to slow economic aid as inflation worries rise

At the moment, most of us are very confused about the current economy, and some of the decisions the government takes. So if you feel like you are missing some pieces of the puzzle, know that you are not alone. In fact, you might be in the same boat with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, the nation's top economic official.
Times Daily

Fed pulls back economic aid in face of rising uncertainties

WASHINGTON (AP) — If you find the current economy a bit confusing, don’t worry: So does the nation’s top economic official, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate...
ECONOMY
AFP

China's slowdown raises questions for global economy

The Chinese economy, weighed down by electricity shortages and a vast real estate crisis, has lost its luster recently, to the point where economists are starting to question its impact on the global growth it has helped drive for more than 20 years. The difficulties of the real estate sector in China triggered by the troubles of giant Evergrande could pose risks for the world economy and affect the United States, the Federal Reserve warned in its report on financial stability released Monday. That is a marked change of tone from September, when Fed Chairman Jerome Powell still believed the world's largest economy was not really directly exposed to difficulties in China. Evergrande, estimated to be worth some 260 billion euros, is one of the biggest companies in China. Its financial situation is closely scrutinized because its collapse would deal a serious blow to the growth of the Asian giant.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Times Daily

China's Singles' Day shopping fest muted amid tech crackdown

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s biggest online shopping day, known as “Singles’ Day” on Nov. 11, is taking on a muted tone this year as regulators crack down on the technology industry and President Xi Jinping pushes for “common prosperity.”. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers...
CHINA
Times Daily

Kishida set to be reelected Japan's PM in parliamentary vote

TOKYO (AP) — Fumio Kishida is set to be reelected as Japan’s prime minister Wednesday after clearing the first major test of his leadership in recent elections. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription...
POLITICS
Times Daily

WHO: Coronavirus cases declining everywhere except Europe

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization reported Wednesday that coronavirus deaths rose by 10% in Europe in the past week, making it the only world region where both COVID-19 cases and deaths are steadily increasing. It was the sixth consecutive week that the virus has risen across the continent.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite drift higher early Tuesday but Dow under pressure

U.S. stock indexes opened mixed Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite aiming to extend lengthy winning streaks, while the Dow dipped at the start of trade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2% at 36,368, while the S&P 500 index advanced 0.1% at 4,704, and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.2% at 16,019. On Monday, the S&P 500 scored its the eighth straight gain, its longest winning streak since April 2019 and its longest string of record closes since 1997. The Nasdaq Composite produced, on Monday, notched its 11th straight gain, which marked its longest stretch of advances since December of 2019. Trading for equity markets on Tuesday come after a report on wholesale inflation, the October producer price index, rose 0.6%, in line with expectations. The pace of wholesale inflation over the past 12 months was flat at 8.6%, but marking the highest level since the index was reconfigured in 2009, and likely one of the highest readings since the early 1980s. In corporate action, shares of General Electric Co. were up after the industrial conglomerate announced plans to split into three publicly traded companies.
STOCKS
Times Daily

APEC finds agreement on vaccines, carbon but tensions remain

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Making coronavirus vaccines more accessible and reducing carbon emissions were two key pledges that Pacific Rim senior officials could agree to Wednesday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription...
WORLD
Times Daily

As many try living with virus, China keeps up zero tolerance

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Wang Lijie planned to spend three days in the Gobi Desert last month to take in the area's famous poplar forest as its trees turned a golden yellow. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy