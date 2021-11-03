The Bitcoin Millionaire Fastlane Currently Costs $637 USD

The metaverse is unquestionably the hottest stock market topic in recent weeks. In fact, the word metaverse is being overused, and perhaps misused. What exactly is the metaverse? As with most things, it depends on whom you ask. There are a few definitions, and I believe it is safe to say that the metaverse itself will evolve with time. What most people agree on is that the word was first used by author Neal Stephenson in his 1992 sci-fi novel Snow Crash. In his book, Stephenson paints a futuristic picture involving lifelike avatars who meet in 3D environments through virtual reality on what he calls "the worldwide fiber-optics network." Keep in mind that this was written in 1992. Some could call Stephenson a visionary for being able to depict the future in impressive detail.

