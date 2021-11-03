This is where mall Santas are made

With the return of the holiday season comes the return of classic holiday specials. The watch times for “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Frosty The Snowman” and “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” have all been announced by a schedule from ABC and CBS. One title missing from this list though was “The Year Without a Santa Claus.”
It's almost the most wonderful time of the year! Not going to lie, I never took down the Christmas tree in the studio, and every time I click on those lights, it warms my heart. I wouldn't blame you if you already had your Christmas tree up OR have started to gear up for decorating. I mean, I know we need to get through Thanksgiving but there is an important date that you should be aware of.
Many in New Jersey missed out on this annual tradition last year due to the pandemic. Some malls kept Santa behind plexiglass, while others canceled Santa's visit altogether. So many New Jersians may be wondering, will Santa be paying a visit to our malls this year? With the pandemic slowly disappearing in the rearview mirror, now is a great time to make up for what we lost in 2020.
Santa Claus arrives at University Park Mall on Thursday, Nov. 18. That’s when Saint Nick gets to meet with kids and have pictures taken. The mall says reservations are encouraged. Families can choose to either sit with Santa or maintain social distance. Don’t worry, Santa’s elves and helpers will be...
I’m really excited about Christmas this year because I think things should be closer to normal. Last year, my kids Zoomed with Santa, and that was OK but definitely not the same as visiting him in person. A few days ago, the Rochester Downtown Alliance announced their annual “Here Comes...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled many events, but visits with Santa at White Oaks Mall will continue as planned. This year, the Simon Santa Photo Experience at White Oaks Mall will be a socially distanced event. Families can choose to either sit with Santa or maintain...
BURLINGTON (CBS) — Christmas may seem like a long ways away, but Santa will soon be taking time out of his busy schedule to take family photos at malls across Massachusetts.
Saint Nick arrives at the Burlington Mall, Northshore Mall and Natick Mall on Friday, Nov. 12. He’ll be at the Chestnut Hill Mall starting Nov. 18, the Auburn Mall starting Nov. 26 and the Cape Cod Mall beginning Dec. 3.
Simon malls encourage reservations for Santa visits. Families can choose to sit with Santa or social distance, and his helpers will be wearing face masks.
Some locations will offer “Caring Santa” dates for children with special needs, and pet photos. Check your local mall’s website for more information.
Check the schedule and get in early to make sure your child gets some quality time with Santa! Jolly Old St. Nick returns to Kennewick's Columbia Center Mall on November 26th thru December 24th. Reservations encouraged. You're encouraged to make a reservation ahead of time to guarantee a few minutes...
The “Peanuts Christmas Experience with Santa” returns to Fox Valley Mall this year. Starting November 12, Santa himself will be on hand for visits and photos near Macy’s inside the mall, in the midst of his Peanuts themed holiday home. Visitors will be able to walk through a special interactive Peanuts set before meeting the man in red. They can either sit with Santa for their photo-op, or have a socially distanced photo snapped. Guests are encouraged to pre-register through the Fox Valley Mall website, though walk-up visitors will be accommodated on a space-available basis. You can visit with Santa up to Christmas Eve.
KENNEWICK, Wash. — You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout I’m telling you why: Santa Claus is coming to Columbia Center Mall the day after Thanksgiving!. That’s right—Ol’ Saint Nicholas returns for his annual visit to Kennewick’s premiere shopping destination on Friday, November 26, 2021....
We just finished Halloween so now it's time to start thinking Christmas, right? Of course. And what better way to welcome Santa back home to Woodland Mall than with a parade!. With the annual downtown Santa Claus Parade cancelled this year, Woodland Mall is filling that gap with a Santa Claus Parade of their own.
Santa will return for photos and visits at Midland Park Mall starting Nov. 18. Midlanders are invited to capture the tradition of photos with Santa through Dec. 24, according to a press release. There will also be a series of special events this holiday season, including Caring Santa from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 5 and Breakfast with Santa from 9 to 10 a.m. Dec. 11.
INDIANAPOLIS — Santa Claus is coming to town...or the mall, rather. The jolly old elf will be visiting Castleton Square Mall, Greenwood Park Mall Tippecanoe Mall and College Mall for the holidays. Saint Nick will be at Greenwood Park Mall beginning Nov. 12 through Christmas Eve. He arrives at Castleton...
It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Well, kind of. Santa Claus has made the announcement that he will be coming to the Magic Valley Mall starting this month. You can pay Santa a visit and get yourself on the nice list all at once! On November 20th Santa and the Magic Valley Mall will be collecting donations of canned foods and other things to distribute to families in need over the holidays. Christmas is all about spreading love and joy, what better way than to donate to those in need to make sure they get a full belly and some joy.
That time is just about here! Santa is BACK at Crossroads Mall. This is a chance to bring your family in for a picture with Santa. This year you can even bring in your favorite furry family member. There are special dates you can reserve to have your furry four legged family member have a picture with Santa.
As the holiday season nears, Cherry Hill Mall will welcome Santa beginning on. Saturday, Nov. 6, with Santa’s Holiday Celebration. Join us in Grand Court at 10 a.m. as Santa arrives via fire truck. Then help Rudolph, Frosty, Buddy, the Elf, and the RockNRoll Chorus, welcome Santa with holiday songs, crafts, face painter, magic, and more.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – With the holiday season quickly approaching, Santa will begin making his rounds. One of his stops includes the Fashion Mall at Keystone. The man in the big red suit arrives at the shopping center on Nov. 19 and will be available until Dec. 24. Additionally, the Santa...
