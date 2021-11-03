Henry Ruggs III was driving 156 mph before deadly crash, prosecutor says
Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, 22, was traveling 156 mph before a crash that killed a woman and her dog, a prosecutor said Wednesday.
