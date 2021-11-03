CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry Ruggs III was driving 156 mph before deadly crash, prosecutor says

By David Charns, Nexstar Media Wire
Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, 22, was traveling 156 mph before a crash that killed a woman and her dog, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

