City taking St. Charles County man to court over sunflowers growing in yard

ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOX) - Next time you're thinking of adding a little something extra to your front lawn or garden, you may want to check with the city's rules. Otherwise, you could end up in legal trouble like this man who's being taken to court over his sunflowers.

St. Peters resident Chris Bank tells Fox 2 that he's fighting the city after getting repeated letters and already appearing in court once to dispute the law.

Bank says he planted the flowers in his front yard this year in hopes of bringing some joy to his neighbors amid the pandemic. The city says he's breaking a city law that requires a specific grass-to-flowers ratio for residents. City Spokeswoman Lisa Bedian told the TV station that despite no one actually going out to measure the yard, Bank falls on the illegal side of the ratio.

"I was shocked. I couldn't believe that sunflowers, as many as their are, would actually be an eyesore to the city of St. Peters," Bank says. "They are temporary ... All my neighbors love them. They come by and take pictures with their kids. I'm glad to share and bring a little smile and joy."

The city says they've received complaints about the flowers. Bank has a trial date set for Nov. 16.

Bank says he can't believe the city is focused on this in the midst of a pandemic.

