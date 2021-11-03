CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greta Thunberg pledges to 'go net-zero on swear words'

 7 days ago
  • Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg announced on Wednesday that she is going “net zero on swearing” following backlash stemming from coarse language she used near the U.N. climate summit earlier this week.
  • Thunberg joined other "Fridays for Future" activists at a protest at Festival Park in Glasgow where she delivered an expletive while chiding world leaders.
  • "This is what leadership looks like. We say no more blah blah blah, no more exploitation of people and nature and the planet... No more whatever the f**k they're doing inside there," she said.

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg announced on Wednesday that she is going “net zero on swearing” following backlash stemming from coarse language she used near the U.N. climate summit earlier this week.

“I am pleased to announce that I’ve decided to go net-zero on swear words and bad language. In the event that I should say something inappropriate I pledge to compensate for that by saying something nice,” Thunberg tweeted.

Thunberg joined other "Fridays for Future" activists at a protest at Festival Park in Glasgow where she delivered an expletive while chiding world leaders, CNN reported.

"Change is not going to come from inside there. That is not leadership, this is leadership," Thunberg added, referring to the group of protesters assembled outside.

"This is what leadership looks like. We say no more blah blah blah, no more exploitation of people and nature and the planet... No more whatever the f**k they're doing inside there," she continued.

The 18-year-old was also caught on camera singing "You can shove your climate crisis up your a**e" to the children's tune "She'll be coming 'round the mountain."

Thungberg departed from her typically harsh criticism of leaders in a viral video last month when she “Rickrolled” a crowd at a youth climate conference.

“We’re no stranger to love,” the 18-year-old Swedish climate icon told the crowd at Climate Live in Stockholm, before singing and dancing to Rick Astley’s classic hit “Never Gonna Give You Up."

