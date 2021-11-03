CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Eric Adams will be New York City’s next mayor, without Hasidic Borough Park’s support, and other election results

By Julia Gergely
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Jewish Week via JTA) — It’s official: Eric Adams will become the 110th mayor of New York City and the city’s second Black mayor — even as one major bloc of Jewish voters spurned him. Adams, a Democrat who ran on the strength of his public safety record,...

HuffingtonPost

New York City Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Wants To Be Paid In Bitcoin

New York City’s Mayor-Elect Eric Adams wants to be paid in bitcoin once he takes office, at least for his first three paychecks, he announced Thursday. It was largely a public relations move to show faith in the volatile currency. Adams, a former police captain who will become the city’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WALA-TV FOX10

Eric Adams elected as New York City's second Black mayor, CNN projects

Democrat Eric Adams has been elected the 110th mayor of New York City, CNN projects, defeating Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa. Adams, a retired New York Police Department captain who embraced a public safety message, will be the second Black mayor in the city's history, after the late David Dinkins. "I...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WINKNEWS.com

Former NYPD captain Eric Adams elected mayor of New York City

Democrat Eric Adams, a former captain in the New York Police Department and Brooklyn borough president, was elected the 110th mayor of New York City on Tuesday, becoming just the second Black mayor in the city’s history. He defeated Republican Curtis Sliwa for the position. In his victory speech Tuesday...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

Meet Eric Adams, New York City’s 110th Mayor

What was a foregone conclusion by early July became official on Tuesday night, as Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams cruised to victory in the general election over Republican Curtis Sliwa to become the next mayor of New York City. Adams, a former NYPD officer, will be the city’s second Black...
BROOKLYN, NY
vegnews.com

Eric Adams Makes History as New York City’s First Vegan Mayor

Today, former Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams officially became the first vegan mayor of New York City, defeating his opponent, Republican Curtis Sliwa. In July, Adams, 61, won the primary election, beating former NYC sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia, former City Hall legal advisor Maya Wiley, and former 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

More correction officers quitting amid chaos on Rikers Island

NEW YORK — A growing number of New York City correction officers are walking off the job and out of the jailhouse for good. A recently-resigned officer spoke to NY1 under condition of anonymity. He said he feared revealing his identity could cause problems with his new job. "I was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Essex County Prosecutor: 14-Year-Old Jashyah Moore Of East Orange Found Safe In New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The case of missing New Jersey teenager Jashyah Moore has a happy ending. The 14-year-old, who disappeared on Oct. 14 after visiting a deli on East Orange deli, was located in New York City on Thursday night, Essex County Prosecutor Ted Stephens said. She was to be returned to East Orange soon, Stephens added. CBS2 has learned a good Samaritan spotted and recognized the girl at around 7 p.m., and called 911. She was alone near West 111th Street and Lenox Avenue. A source said when police approached she first denied being Jashyah, but then eventually confirmed her identity. Stephens said Moore is “currently safe and being provided all appropriate services.” Following the girl’s disappearance 28 days ago, authorities pleaded for tips and raised $20,000 in reward money. Search parties were organized and some activists even blocked traffic in East Orange to raise awareness. Essex County officials plan to release more information at a news conference on Friday. CBS2’s Tony Aiello contributed to this report
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul: 100,000 COVID Vaccines Administered In New York In 24 Hours

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York hit another milestone in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Kathy Hochul says 100,000 COVID vaccines were administered in just the last 24 hours. This comes as children ages 5-11 continue to get vaccinated across the state. RELATED STORY: ‘COVID-19 Vaccines + Kids Town Hall’ Answers Your Questions On CBSN New York Tuesday, the governor announced that 75% of all New Yorkers have now received at least one dose of the vaccine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

