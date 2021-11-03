Eric Adams will be New York City’s next mayor, without Hasidic Borough Park’s support, and other election results

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The case of missing New Jersey teenager Jashyah Moore has a happy ending. The 14-year-old, who disappeared on Oct. 14 after visiting a deli on East Orange deli, was located in New York City on Thursday night, Essex County Prosecutor Ted Stephens said. She was to be returned to East Orange soon, Stephens added. CBS2 has learned a good Samaritan spotted and recognized the girl at around 7 p.m., and called 911. She was alone near West 111th Street and Lenox Avenue. A source said when police approached she first denied being Jashyah, but then eventually confirmed her identity. Stephens said Moore is “currently safe and being provided all appropriate services.” Following the girl’s disappearance 28 days ago, authorities pleaded for tips and raised $20,000 in reward money. Search parties were organized and some activists even blocked traffic in East Orange to raise awareness. Essex County officials plan to release more information at a news conference on Friday. CBS2’s Tony Aiello contributed to this report

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO