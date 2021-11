Sigd is an ancient holiday observed by Ethiopian Jews, commemorating the desire to return to Jerusalem that was originally expressed by the prophets, Ezra and Nehemiah, while exiled in Babylon. Upon the modern-day return of Jews to Israel and the ancient city, many Ethiopian Jews questioned whether there was a need to continue celebrating Sigd if we already fulfilled the prophecy of returning to Israel. But we came to the decision that the observation of Sigd remains relevant because the Third Temple has never been restored. Until it has been built, Ethiopian Jews will continue to recognize and observe the traditions of this special day.

