Cubs free agent target: Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman has spent his entire career with the Atlanta Braves and will suit up for this home World Series game Friday night at Truist Park. Freeman has been the heart and soul of the this team for a long time. He was shining light throughout the rebuild and helped the Braves return to the postseason. It is the biggest moment of his and his teammates career but they are doing the best they can to not get caught up on the pressure of playing in the World Series for the first time.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO