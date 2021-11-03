Republicans win big in Suffolk, snag district attorney seat

Republicans snagged some key races in Suffolk County, including the seat for district attorney.

For the first time in more than 20 years, a Republican will be in charge. Ray Tierney, who was an assistant DA in Suffolk and then a federal prosecutor, beat incumbent Democrat Tim Sini. Tierney says suburban voters were fed up with the state's bail reform measure.

Certainly, that helped, but you have to have a message, you have to have a background," says Tierney. "And my message was notwithstanding the laws that exist, you have to function within them, and you have to have a functioning, aggressive office that's going to be fair and keep people safe."

Republicans also took control of the county Legislature where they went from a 10-8 minority to a 12-6 majority.

"Now we have to govern. Now we'll be in the majority, and we heard the voters loud and clear yesterday," says Legislator Kevin McCaffrey, who is expected to become presiding officer. "And they want -- they're concerned about their public safety. They're concerned about growing this economy, not being overtaxed and overburdened by regulations. You see it. This came down from the top, from Washington to state government, which has run amok, and people are tired of it."

Republicans also scored a big win in the town of Huntington, winning the supervisor seat and town board. Suffolk Sheriff Errol Toulon was one of the few Democrats left standing. He won reelection to a second term.