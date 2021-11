It has not only range and striking power, but is also backpack portable!. I was at a local gunshop a few days ago talking with a couple of shooters who are quite knowledgeable. One of them asked me why I am such a fan of the .338 LM (Lapua Magnum) sniping cartridge. I tried to give him a simple answer that sounded something like this: It has range, power, accuracy, and, for its effectiveness, rifles that are portable. I didn’t mention that one of the reasons the .338 LM is such an effective sniping round is that, unlike other widely used sniping cartridges, it was developed specifically for sniping.

