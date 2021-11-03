CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US SCOTUS Hearing Arguments Regarding Americans' Right to Carry a Loaded Firearm Outside Home

By Firearms News Staff
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments...

SCOTUS hears arguments for New York gun law case

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, the Supreme Court heard arguments on a significant Second Amendment case. The case involves a New York law that requires a resident to prove they face a “special or unique danger to their life” in order to get a license to carry a concealed pistol or revolver outside of their homes.
U.S. Supreme Court Hears Powerful Argument for Concealed Carry

On November 3, 2021, the Supreme Court of the United States heard oral arguments in the case of New York State Rifle & Pistol Assn. v. Bruen. You can listen to the audio and download a transcript here. The proceeding lasted nearly two hours and put on full display the...
SCOTUS hears Texas abortion arguments

It's been two months since the strictest abortion law in the country was allowed to take effect in Texas and already it's faced non-stop legal challenges. SB8 makes it illegal to help a woman get an abortion after a fetal heartbeat has been detected. The Supreme Court fast-tracked two appeals...
As SCOTUS Takes on Gun Laws: Neither British Nor Early American History Support the Nearly Unfettered Right to Carry Arms

History plays a prominent role in the briefs on both sides of the New York gun case New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. Curiously, much of the discussion focuses on medieval English history and the laws and regulations governing armed travel in public from the pre-Civil War era. Few of the briefs discuss the period most relevant to understanding the connections between the Second and the 14th amendments: reconstruction. For challenges to state laws, it is the period around the adoption of the 14th Amendment, the Reconstruction Era, that is most relevant to evaluating the role of history in Second Amendment cases. There are three important facts about this era that the justices need to take cognizance of when deciding this case.
SCOTUS begins November argument sitting

The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) began its November argument sitting of the the2021-2022 term on Nov. 1. The court is hearing arguments in person and providing audio livestreams of arguments. This week, SCOTUS will hear arguments in five cases. Click the links below to learn more about...
