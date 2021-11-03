Nassau County residents await winner of county executive race

It was a monumental election night for Republicans across Long Island - with a major race still undecided.

One of the biggest upsets could be in the race for Nassau County executive.

Republican Bruce Blakeman, a Hempstead Town councilman and former presiding officer of the Nassau County Legislature, is declaring victory over Laura Curran.

"I'm very confident that we won," says Blakeman. "It would be very improbable that they would get so many absentee ballots that they would be able to overturn 11,000 votes. So, we're feeling very confident."



However, Laura Curran is not conceding .

Curran released a statement last night stating in part, "This is not over, and we must trust the process. Every Nassau resident who participated in this election is owed the opportunity to have their voice heard."

Democrats are still not giving up hope.

"We have to take a look," says Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs. "We have to wait a little bit. I think the odds are not in her favor. But it's certainly not something that I would say is impossible."

Thousands of absentee ballots still need to be counted. News 12 is told it could be seven to 10 days before an official county executive winner is declared.

