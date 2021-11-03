CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McCaffrey returns to Panthers practice, could play against Patriots

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is back on the practice field this week and could see game action for the first time in over a month. McCaffrey was designated to return from the injured reserve, which means he is now eligible to practice and play, if...

