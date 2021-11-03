CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott ‘Movie’ Mantz shares his thoughts on new movies ‘Eternals,’ ‘Spencer,’ and ‘Finch’

By Monica Cooper, Sam Rubin
KTLA
KTLA
 6 days ago

Scott Mantz said “Eternals” is a good, solid film with stunning visuals and a lot of action.

He said Kristen Stewart is brilliant in “Spencer” and describes it as a terrific film.

He also talked about “Finch” and said it is his favorite film of the weekend, describing it as an intense, beautiful film.

“Eternals” and “Spencer” hit theaters on Nov. 5. “Finch” premieres globally on Apple TV+ on Nov. 5.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 3, 2021.

