CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man pleads guilty in killing of Mississippi police officers

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0565MD_0cle2unD00

A Mississippi man pleaded guilty Wednesday in the 2018 shooting deaths of two police officers, and a judge gave him two sentences of life in prison.

Marquis A. Flowers 28, pleaded guilty to the two counts of first-degree murder, just five days before jury selection was scheduled to begin in his capital murder trial. In pleading guilty, he avoided the possibility of the death penalty.

Brookhaven Police Department Cpl. Zach Moak, 31, and patrol officer James White, 35, were shot to death Sept. 29, 2018, while responding to a call about shots being fired at a home.

Flowers was on parole for a vehicle burglary conviction when Moak and White were killed. Flowers was arrested and charged shortly after the officers were killed, and he was sent to the state prison system to finish serving his sentence in the vehicle burglary. Flowers was moved in March 2020 from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility to a county jail.

On Oct. 28, 2019, Flowers was indicted on two counts of capital murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He pleaded not guilty to all three counts on Nov. 12, 2019.

District Attorney Dee Bates had said he would pursue the death penalty in the killings of the two officers. In Mississippi, only a jury can hand down a death sentence. By pleading guilty without facing a jury, Flowers avoided that possibility.

Flowers on Wednesday also pleaded guilty to the firearm charge, and Circuit Judge Richard McKenzie gave him a 10-year sentence for that.

McKenzie ruled in December that Flowers' trial would be moved outside Lincoln County, where the killings occurred, because of heavy news coverage when the officers were slain. Jury selection was supposed to have started next Monday in northern Mississippi, and the jurors were to be taken back to the southern part of the state for the trial.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Tennessee Gangster Disciples member known as ‘Creeper da Reeper’ convicted of killing murder witness

A gang enforcer and hitman who shot and killed a witness was convicted Wednesday of several offenses, including racketeering, the Justice Department said. Brandon Durell Hardison, who went by "Creep" and "Creeper da Reeper," was found guilty by a federal jury of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, causing death through the use of a firearm, murder of a witness to prevent communication to a law enforcement official regarding a federal offense, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering.
TENNESSEE STATE
cwbchicago.com

#48: Five-time felon killed his own cousin while on electronic monitoring for pending narcotics case, prosecutors say

Authorities say a five-time convicted felon killed his own cousin on Monday evening and then fled from the home where he was supposed to stay on electronic monitoring for a pending felony case. They charged him with murder, but a prosecutor said that the state can’t charge him with escape because Illinois’ new criminal justice reform law decriminalized electronic monitoring violations of less than 48 hours.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Fox News

Teen, 16, charged in August killing of Baltimore girl, 15, police say

A teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with the August killing of a 15-year-old girl, police said Monday. The unidentified 16-year-old male suspect was arrested Friday in connection with the shooting death of Ja’Nyi Weeden, the Baltimore Police Department said. He is charged with first-degree murder. Authorities did...
BALTIMORE, MD
Herald and News

Woman charged with homicide after infant daughter dies of fentanyl overdose

A Klamath Falls woman was arrested Wednesday and charged with homicide in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of her infant daughter in July. Kelsey Rose Randall, 24, of Klamath Falls was arrested Wednesday by Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Randall has been charged with negligent homicide and second degree manslaughter.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Dallas News

Dallas County prosecutors drop murder case against man accused of killing transgender woman

Dallas County officials dropped the murder case against a man accused of fatally shooting a transgender woman in east Oak Cliff last summer. A lawyer for 22-year-old Angelo Walker said that his client did not kill Merci Richey and that authorities’ case against Walker had fallen apart. The attorney, Thomas Cox, said the case was dismissed after prosecutors learned a description of the killer did not match Walker.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WAFB

Man pleads not guilty to killing Louisiana state trooper

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana man plead not guilty to charges he shot and killed a state trooper and one of his relatives during a series of shootings last month in southern Louisiana. According to authorities, Matthew Mire ambushed Master Trooper Adam Gaubert while he sat in his...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James White
Dallas News

Man robs Dallas game room of $10K, then kills customer who shot at him, police say

A man faces a capital murder charge after Dallas police say he killed a customer during a robbery at an illegal game room. Diavontain Shamar Hill, 24, is accused of killing Nizar Norrali Raiyyani shortly before 9 a.m. Oct. 24 in Buckner Terrace. The game room is in the 4800 block of South Buckner Boulevard, just south of Samuell Boulevard.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Murder#Convicted Felon#Circuit
KFVS12

Man pleads guilty to Wanton Endangerment

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man has pleaded guilty to Wanton Endangerment on Friday, November 5. An individual is guilty of Wanton Endangerment in the first degree when they deliberately engage in conduct which creates a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to another individual.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Kiante Tyler, 21, Denied Bond In Shooting Of Bensenville Police Officer Steven Kotlewski; Officer Remains In ICU

WHEATON, Ill. (CBS) — A suspect was facing multiple felony charges Sunday, after police said he shot and wounded a Bensenville police officer eight times earlier this weekend. The suspect, Kiante Tyler, 21, was denied bond Sunday in DuPage County Court. Meanwhile, we have learned more about the officer, Steven Kotlewski, who continued to recover late Sunday. Bensenville Police Officer Steven Kotlewski (Credit: Bensenville Police/CBS 2) As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported, Kotlewski’s family said he is a father of three and a 12-year veteran of the Bensenville Police Department. Around 1 a.m. Saturday, Kotlewski was responding to a domestic disturbance at apartment complex on...
BENSENVILLE, IL
Mohave Daily News

Havasu man pleads guilty in homicide

KINGMAN — A Lake Havasu City man who provided the weapon used in a homicide has pleaded guilty to facilitation to commit first degree murder. Ramon Canas, 45, also was convicted of misconduct involving weapons in a plea agreement entered Friday. Deputy Mohave County Attorney James Schoppmann said an audio...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
Shore News Network

Man Pleads Guilty to Escape Charge

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Robert Reid, 26, pleaded guilty yesterday to an escape charge. According to court documents, on August 8, 2021, Reid left Dismas Charities, Inc., a Bureau of Prisons residential reentry facility, without permission and did not return. He had been confined at Dismas because of a previous federal conviction for theft of firearms from a licensed federal firearms dealer.
HUNTINGTON, WV
The Independent

The Independent

327K+
Followers
131K+
Post
164M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy